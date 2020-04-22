Multiple parked cars vandalized

By: By Charles Wood - Staff Writer
WADESBORO — At least four vehicles parked in the parking lot at 123 East Martin Street were allegedly vandalized on Friday, April 17. The damages are estimated to be in the thousands of dollars.

Ashley Chavis is the suspect in the incident. She was taken to the hospital following a visit to the Magistrates Office. Law enforcement officials could not be reached for comment Monday.

A worker inside the building on Friday heard loud banging sounds coming from the back entrance between the hours of 12:30 and 1 p.m. She did not investigate. She was later alerted by other workers in the building that her vehicle had been damaged.

Customers at the KFC across the street and workers at 123 East Martin Street had seen a female suspect behaving erratically and vandalizing vehicles. They alerted the police who responded.

