First Presbyterian Church adapts to crisis

WADESBORO — Originally hailing from West Virginia, Reverend Heather McIntyre couldn’t have possibly imagined what would be in store for her and her congregation during her first year of service when she was ordained into First Presbyterian Church in November 2019.

“I started at First Presbyterian Church in October and was ordained into it in November,” explained McIntyre. “So, this is my first year as an ordained pastor and, I’m telling you, we have just hit the ground running.”

Growing up in a faith-based environment would help prepare McIntyre for both her work as a pastor and as a community activist, “My family has always been very, very faithful and bought into the idea that you live into your faith in God by helping the community around you.”

“When I was really thinking about how I could contribute to the community, I realized that the church itself has the resources, people, and relationships in small communities to do great and amazing work that can transform people’s lives in all kinds of ways,” said McIntyre. “I prayed about it and God lead me to seek a call in a small-town, rural ministry.”

The Presbyterian Church has an online program that matches potential ministers with a church and Wadesboro was on the list that McIntyre matched with. First Presbyterian Church members then brought McIntyre down to Wadesboro to be interviewed by their committee. McIntyre was subsequently hired her following the committee’s recommendation to the congregation.

“When Wadesboro called me, something about it just felt right,” said McIntyre. “The more I got to know the committee members at the church, as well as the town itself, the more I realized this is an area that faces some hardships that I somewhat familiar with, hardships like poverty and difficulty finding a job. But, it’s also a community that has a lot of hope and is thinking very creatively about how to support one another. I felt like this is a place that I could contribute and help God’s light shine a little brighter as I empower this church to do its part to help our community.”

Just months after starting at First Presbyterian Church, news of COVID-19’s spread through Asia and Europe started trickling into our country. Eventually, the virus would find it’s way to the U.S. and change everything in its wake. “Pretty much every aspect of church life is being impacted somehow by the virus,” said McIntyre.

“Like most churches, we have been looking at different, safer ways of doing worship right now,” said McIntyre. “What we decided to do was to suspend in-person worship in order to protect our more vulnerable members and we’re offering a new church website. We’re going together with First Untied Methodist to offer a Livestream on our respective Facebook pages of every worship service that their pastor, Reverend Doctor Sarah Kalish, and I do each week.”

First Presbyterian isn’t only changing how they conduct their services, but also how they accept donations as well. “We found a way to do online giving,” said McIntyre. “We have a Venmo account set up, We are still receiving donations by mail. We’re just trying to make it easy for people to help us keep being the church while we are still doing a lot of work behind the scenes right now.”

This “behind the scenes” work involves doing pastoral care by phone and going out to visit members of the congregation in the event of an emergency, following up calls from people looking for aid, and talking to groups who need to use their fellowship hall to facilitate COVID-19 response work, as well as repairs and maintenance to the church itself.

“We’re using this downtime to get a couple of important things done to our building,” said McIntyre. “A couple of updates that, usually, you can’t do during regular times because it would get in the way of things.”

“All churches are facing a lot of new and interesting challenges all at once,” said McIntyre. “My perspective is that there have been times when churches have thought, ‘well this could be a good thing to pursue in the future if we ever have time,’ or ‘we might want to look at something like online giving at some point but let’s deal with what’s on our plate right now,’ and then never get to them. Well, now we’re getting to all of these things at once and it’s amazing to see how pastors are using their resources and working together to come up with some really creative solutions.”

The future for First Presbyterian Church, as for most American institutions, is uncertain. “We’re looking as forward as we can right now,’ said McIntyre. “It’s a little difficult because things are changing so rapidly that we want to make sure that we are always in compliance with what the governor is saying and what the CDC is recommending.”

“I think this going to end up being a time of major growth for the church in ways that could help us move forward into the future,” said McIntyre. “It’s just hard to be in the middle of it right now.”

By Charles Wood Staff Writer

You can read first Presybterian Church’s blog at http://www.fpcwadesboro.blogspot.com/.

