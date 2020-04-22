New policies you need to know

WADESBORO — Guidelines and restrictions concerning COVID-19 are changing on a daily, if not hourly, basis. The sometimes conflicting information and policies presented by government and healthcare officials at the federal, state, county, and town levels can be confusing. It can be helpful to break them down to see what plans, guidelines, and policies affect what areas.

Federal Level

President Donald Trump has activated emergency powers in response to COVID-19. He declared a public health emergency on Jan. 21, issued two national emergency declarations on March 13 and used Executive Orders to invoke emergency powers on March 18.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) was named the lead agency in emergency response efforts by Trump on March 19. This designation was previously held by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

These actions have allowed the federal government to expedite the delivery of funds and assistance in response to the virus to state and local governments.

Trump has announced plans to begin taking steps to reopen the American economy. These steps will consist of three phases. Phase one consists of employees continuing to telework where possible and to return to work in phases while continuing to minimize travel.

Under this phase, vulnerable individuals, such as the elderly and immune-compromised should shelter in place. Bars would stay close as large venues, churches, and gyms would be allowed to reopen if they operate under strict sanitation protocols. Elective surgeries will also be allowed to resume.

Non-essential travel will be permitted and schools can reopen under “phase two” of Trump’s plan. Bars will be able to operate but with a diminished standing room occupancy. Large venues will have to operate using “moderate” social distancing.

The third and final phase of the plan will reopen bars, gyms, and large venues as long as they use “limited” social distancing and sanitation.

The Center for Disease Control advises individuals to wash their hands frequently for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth, cover coughs and sneezes, clean and disinfect frequently, and stay home whenever possible.

State

Governor Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency for the state on March 10. Under N.C. state law, a state of emergency may be issued when state or local officials make a determination that an emergency situation exists. Another State of Emergency was declared by Cooper on April 12-13 in response to the severe weather that swept through the state late Sunday evening – early Monday morning.

Declaring a State of Emergency helps expedite requests for aid from the federal government. It also gives the entity that declares them, be it the governor, mayor, county, or tribe the power to limit the sale and distribution of alcohol and firearms as well as to establish a curfew or evacuate areas under their jurisdiction.

A Stay at Home order was issued by Cooper on March 27. “To continue our aggressive battle against COVID-19, I have signed a Stay at Home Order for the entire state of North Carolina,” said Cooper in an address to the state. The order is in effect until at least April 29 but may be extended as long as deemed necessary.

The order directs people to stay at home except to visit essential businesses, exercise outdoors, or to help a family member. It also specifically banned gatherings of more than 10 people and directed people to remain at least six feet apart from others when possible.

Non-essential businesses, such as bars, gyms, salons, venues, tattoo parlors, as well as sweepstakes and business centers are to remain closed at this time. Restaurants are to perform take-out and delivery orders only. The order is currently in place until at least April 29 but may be in place longer if deemed necessary by Cooper.

Since issuing the Stay at Home Order, Cooper has issued a number of Executive Orders that have imposed further restrictions on businesses, travel, gatherings. The most recent Executive Order was issued on Thursday, April 9 went into effect Monday, April 13 at 5 p.m. It limits the occupancy of all retail establishments to 20 percent of their stated fire capacity or five customers for every 1,000 feet.

Retail establishments are also now required to place social distance markings in clearly marked six-foot intervals at lines, cash registers, and other high-traffic areas. They are also to perform frequent and routine cleaning and sanitation of high-touch areas.

Cooper has said the state needs to make more progress in testing, tracing, and trends before considering gradually reducing restrictions when the lockdown is scheduled to end on April 29.

County

Anson County declared a State of Emergency in response to COVID-19 on March 31. Another State of Emergency was declared on April 13 in relation to the storms and tornadoes which touched down in the county. That State of Emergency has since lifted. Unincorporated areas of the county are under the jurisdiction of State of Emergencies declared by Anson County.

Town

The Town of Wadesboro declared a State of Emergency in response to COVID-19. On April 10 Town of Wadesboro Mayor Bill Thacker exercised his authority, under the state of emergency, to institute a curfew. The curfew specifies that individuals under the age of 18 are to remain at home. Exceptions are allowed for essential workers traveling to and from their jobs and those traveling for medical treatment.

By Charles Wood Staff Writer

Reach Charles Wood at cwood@ansonrecord.com

Reach Charles Wood at cwood@ansonrecord.com