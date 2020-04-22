Anson County Crime Report

By: By Charles Wood - Staff Writer
April 15

MORVEN — At 11:27 p.m. deputies responded to Robinson Bridge Road following a report of Damage to Personal Property. There are currently no suspects in the case.

April 16

WADESBORO — At 6:26 p.m. deputies responded to Hildreth MH Park following a report of Discharging Firearms into Occupied Property. There are no suspects in the case.

April 18

POLKTON — At 10:34 a.m. deputies responded to Freemont Street following a report of Motor Vehicle Theft. The suspect is unknown.

WADESBORO — At 8:42 p.m. responded to Arrowood Road following a report of Misuse of a 9-1-1 System. Antonia Marcus Byrd, 38, was taken into custody and charged with one count of Misdemeanor Misuse of a 9-1-1 System, one count of Misdemeanor Resisting a Public Officer, and one count of Misdemeanor Possession of Scheduled VI substance. Byrd was held on a $500 secured bond and given court dates.

April 19

WADESBORO — At 8:24 p.m. Betty McClain, 56, was taken into custody at Jim Hill Sand and Gravel for warrants for offenses committed in other jurisdictions. She was held on a $500 unsecured bond and given court dates.

