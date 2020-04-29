Teachers printing face masks for Atrium

Justin Jones, a fourth and fifth grade science teacher at Ansonville Elementary School, has begun making masks for local hospitals using his 3-2 printer. - Ansonville Elementary’s nurse and principal delivered the masks to Atrium Health Anson last week. - Each mask takes about four hours to print. -

ANSONVILLE — It seems 3-D printers can make almost anything these days. Ansonville Elementary fourth and fifth science teacher Justin Jones is using his to create masks that will be donated to Atrium Health Anson to be used by their healthcare workers.

“I took one of the 3-D printers home with me when I knew I was going to be out of school for a while,” explained Jones. He had gotten the designs to print face masks from a fellow teacher and immediately went to work making some for Atrium Health Anson.

“The idea with it is that the masks are made out of plastic so they can be sanitized and reused,” said Jones. “Michael Vetter, our principal, and our nurse took about 20 of these masks the other day to the hospital.”

Four 3-D printers total are being used to make the masks.

“The good thing about 3-D printing is that if you can imagine something you can design it and make it,” said Jones. “The downside is that it’s time-consuming. It takes about four hours to make one of the reusable masks.”

One of the printers was purchased through 4-H NC State with the program they use to help get STEM supplies for teachers this year. STEM is an educational curriculum that focuses on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Two of the printers were purchased this past year with CASMAT awards won by Jones. CASMAT stands for Career Award for Science and Math Teachers. The awards allow Jones $10,000 a year for STEM supplies.

The 3-D printers were used to give hands-on instruction to students before schools were forced to shut their doors.

“We use them normally in class,” said Jones. “Right before school got thrown crazy here with the coronavirus, we were in the process of having students design racket ball launchers.”

“When students have an idea that they want to make, it allows you to bring that idea to life,” he continued. “It teaches them to design and engineering skills, the manufacturing processes. To me, any time they can have an experience like that, it’s far more effective than just tell them this is how people do it or show them a picture.”

Jones uses https://www.tinkercad.com/ to help teach his students. TinkerCad is a free website. Students are able to make an account on there and create a design which they are then able to print and have that physical object.

“We’re hoping to continue making the masks,” said Jones. “If the hospital is able to use them and it’s something that’s going to be beneficial to them.”

By Charles Wood Staff Writer

Reach Charles Wood at 704 994 5471

