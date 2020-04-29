County Crime Reports

April 29, 2020
By: By Charles Wood - Staff Writer
April 20

WADESBORO — At 6:12 p.m. Derica Marie Bennett, 24, was admitted to the Anson County Jail. Union County was the arresting agency and Anson County is the Charging Agency. The charge is charged on a Misdemeanor Probation Violation. She is being held on a $20,000 secured bond and given court dates.

WADESBORO — At 5:56 p.m. Brian James Swaney, 45, was admitted to the Anson County Jail. Union County was the arresting agency and Anson County was the Charging Agency. The charge is First Degree Arson Burning Personal Property. He is being held on a $30,000 secured bond and given court dates.

April 21

WADESBORO — At 1:50 p.m. Damien Ambrose Ratliff was admitted to the Anson County Jail. He was arrested and charged in Anson County for Assault on a Female and Possession Methamphetamine. He is being held on a $500 unsecured bond for the Assault on a Female charge and a $5,000 secured bond for Possession Methamphetamine. He was given court dates.

WADESBORO — At 1:02 a.m. Markevis Rudisell, 35, was admitted to the Anson County Jail. He was arrested and charged in Anson County for Flee/Elude Arrest and Child Abuse. He is being held on a secured $20,000 bond and given court dates.

WADESBORO — At 9:15 a.m. Canious Quamain Sturdivant, 28, was taken into custody at the Magistrates office and charged with two counts of Misdemeanor Assault by Pointing a Firearm, one count of Domestic Violence, and one count of Misdemeanor Interfere with Emergency Communication. He was held on a $1,000 bond.

April 24

PEACHLAND — At 5:18 p.m. deputies responded to Pulpwood Yard Road regarding warrants for Jaiheme Shamar Deese, 18. Deese was taken into custody and charged with one count Felony Burglary/Breaking and Entering, one count Felony Second Degree Kidnapping, and one count of Felony Robbery With Dangerous Weapon. He is being held on a $100,000 bond and given court dates.

April 25

PEACHLAND — At 1:32 a.m. Kornisha Tearrow Ellerbe, 27, was taken into custody on Ross Wright Road in Peachland. She was charged with Misdemeanor Driving Under the Influence. She was held on a written promise and given court dates.

MCFARLAN — At 5:30 p.m. Mark Christopher Holloway, 53, submitted to an on—view arrest at the Anson County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with one count of Misdemeanor Communicating Threats. He is being held on a written promise and given court dates.

By Charles Wood

Staff Writer

Reach Charles Wood at cwood@ansonrecord.com or at 704 994 5471

