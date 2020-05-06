Storing and Freezing Produce at Home

By Roshunda Terry - County Extension Director
Fresh produce is stored best at 32°F -55°F and higher relative humidity. Refrigeration works well for some produce because it slows water loss and helps maintain nutrients and quality.

Other produce requires cool but not refrigeration temperatures. Cut tomatoes, melon, and leafy greens must be refrigerated for safety.

Freezer temperatures further prevent microbes from growing and slow chemical changes that can affect food quality. Frozen Food can be safely stored indefinitely but the quality will decline over time.

Quality can be extended by packaging properly for frozen storage and storing in a freezer that maintains 0°F or lower.

When storing produce, fruits like apples, berries, plums, and melons and vegetables such as beets, green beans, okra, mushrooms, cabbage, and asparagus will have better quality if kept in a crisper box which maintains higher humidity.

When freezing food, proper storage is important. Choose the best quality of food available. Freeze food promptly and always work with clean hands, preparation areas, equipment, and utensils. Follow procedures recommended for selected food- peeling, pitting, blanching, cutting, etc.

Blanching produce has naturally occurring enzymes that cause color, flavor, and nutrient changes. Proper blanching by boiling water or steam destroys microbes on the surface and inactivates enzymes, and then rapidly cooling in ice prevents cooking. Blanching is critical for top-quality frozen vegetables, and it is important to follow the recommended procedures.

Choose containers appropriate for freezing. Some examples are freezer foil, wraps or bags, freezer jars or plastic freezing containers.

Choose food that freezes well. Food that does not freeze well include produce such as cucumbers, radishes, and watermelon.

Information for this article was obtained from a food storage info sheet provided by Area Specialized Agents at NC Extension.

