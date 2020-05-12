Budget draft almost ready

WADESBORO — Wadesboro’s Town Manager, David Edwards, provided the Town Council with updates concerning a grant agreement as well as the budget for the fiscal year that’s about to close during the virtual meeting held on Monday, May 4.
The Division of Water Resources awarded the Town of Wadesboro a $150,000 grant to be used to give a comprehensive asset and inventory assessment of the Town’s water system. In order to receive the grant, the Town must make a match of $9,750.
“Obviously, it’s good for us to know the quality of our water,” said Edwards. “But the assessment is also a doorway to get other grants.”
The Division of Water Resources ensures safe drinking water in accordance with federal requirements, evaluates environmental and water quantity and quality, and enforces actions fro violations of water regulations.
In addition to providing an update in regards to the water assessment grant, Edwards also spoke on the current state of the Town’s budget.
“I had gotten to a point where I thought I was going to be able to give you something tonight,” said Edwards, “however Anson County Manager Baron Monroe and I talked and he gave me some new data they had just gotten on Friday, so I’m making some adjustments based on that data.”
Edwards will be bringing Town Council members a packet this week with the first draft of the budget, which would include the adjustments made based on the data he received. The budget will give the Council numbers and projections on how to look forward to next year.
The official budget presentation is still on schedule for May 18 and the public hearing for the budget will be held on June 1.
Edwards is anticipating a 30% reduction in sales tax revenue for Wadesboro’s next fiscal year, due to both Walmart’s closure and the effects of COVID-19.
“That may not be enough,” said Edwards, “If it’s not, we’ll do what we did this year and hold off on capital purchases as long as we can or scrap them altogether, whatever we have to do to stay in the positive.”
Examples of capital purchases include land and buildings, plant and equipment, motor vehicles, and machinery purchased by the city that costs more than $1,0000.
“With Roses opening back up, will there any sales tax revenue out of that?” asked Wadesboro Mayor Bill Thacker.
“That certainly could help alleviate the loss,” answered Edwards. “Water and sewer costs have gone up with everyone staying at home, and that has helped the Town as well.
“I’m hoping and praying, if restrictions are lifted soon, there isn’t a spike in numbers of COVID-19 cases,” said Edwards. “However, there probably will be. But, at some point, we have to get back to work.”
.neFileBlock {
margin-bottom: 20px;
}
.neFileBlock p {
margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;
}
.neFileBlock .neFile {
border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;
padding-bottom: 5px;
padding-top: 10px;
}
.neFileBlock .neCaption {
font-size: 85%;
}