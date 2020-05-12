Restrictions loosen in Phase One of Cooper’s plan

ANSON COUNTY — Restrictions on commercial activities have been loosened as North Carolina entered Phase One of Governor Roy Cooper’s plan to reopen the economy at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 8.
Most businesses have been allowed to open at this phase but they must operate under special requirements, such as maintaining strict social distancing and the frequent disinfection of high-traffic areas.
Retail stores may open at 50% capacity and must screen employees’ health daily. Restaurants are still limited to delivery, takeout, and drive-thru services.
Businesses are still encouraged to allow their employees to work remotely if at all possible.
Individuals may travel freely to and from open businesses but are asked to wear face coverings in public spaces. Outdoor gatherings are also allowed but are limited to ten or fewer people and social distancing must be practiced.
Bars, restaurants, salons, tattoo parlors, and theaters will remain closed. These businesses will reopen during Phase Two of Cooper’s plan, which could begin in June.
“We expect that most eligible businesses will reopen either this weekend or on Monday of next week,” said Anson Economic Development Partnership Executive Director John Marek.
Anson Economic Development Partnership (AnsonEDP) is, “a public-private partnership promoting environmentally responsible economic growth and sustainable prosperity for Anson County, NC,” according to AnsonEDP’s Facebook page.
“There is still some ambiguity about what operating at 50% of capacity means and how that will be monitored and enforced,” said Marek. “For now, we suggest using half the number of people permitted by the fire code as a guide and using common sense when it comes to tracking this.”
Anson EDP also strongly recommends maintaining a six-foot buffer between all customers and employees while shopping.
“Although Anson County has reported relatively few cases of COVID-19 and no deaths,” said Marek, “Our location on one of the primary transportation corridors in the state continues to make us somewhat vulnerable when compared to other similarly rural counties.”
As of press time, there have been 39 total reported COVID-19 cases. 14 of the cases are currently active. 25 of these cases have been discharged.
“May is the time when Anson County’s tourism-related businesses typically ramp up for beach season,” said Marek. “Even with parks and beaches reopening and a loosening of travel restrictions, we are unlikely to see an average amount of through-traffic this summer. This will have a significant impact on our small businesses and our sales tax base.”
Anson County Schools could be among the most impacted by decreased sales tax revenue since it comprises a significant portion of their budget.
AnsonEDP will move its offices to the incubator section of the REV Uptown facility during the week of May 11. Their offices will be open to the public on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and by appointment. The staff will work from home the remainder of the week.
