Local man charged with murder

May 12, 2020 Anson Record News 0

WADESBORO — Marvin Burch, 69, has been charged with First Degree Murder.

The Wadesboro Police Department was unavailable for comment on the identity of the victim at press time. The incident occurred on Sunday, May 10 and Burch was admitted to the Anson County Jail at 2:39 p.m. the same day.

Burch’s release is not authorized and he was given no bond. He was required to provide fingerprints and a DNA sample to arresting officials.

Burch has been deemed indigent by the court, which means he is financially unable to provide the necessary expenses of legal representation and is therefore entitled to the services of counsel as contemplated by law. His court date was held on Monday, May 11.

Marvin Burch has been charged with the First Degree Murder of Ervin Jackson.
By Charles Wood

Staff Writer

Reach Charles Wood at cwood@ansonrecord.com or at 704 994 5471