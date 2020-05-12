Clover Crawl a success

May 12, 2020

WADESBORO — On Friday, March 13, 2020, from 6 p.m. – 11 p.m., the annual Anson County 4-H Clover Crawl fundraiser was hosted at the Lockhart Taylor Center in Wadesboro. Attendees enjoyed a night of good food, good music, and good fellowship. Just under 100 were in attendance and helped to raise more than $10,000 to go towards 4-H programs in Anson County. Anson County 4-H and 4-H Youth Promise would like to extend a big thank you to all who attended, volunteered, or supported in any kind of way. Next year’s Clover Crawl will be on Friday, March 12, 2021. We hope to see you there!

The annual Anson County 4-H Clover Crawl fundraiser was hosted at the Lockhart Taylor Center in Wadesboro on Friday, March 13, 2020.
For the Anson Record

