Anson County Crime Report

May 13, 2020 Anson Record News 0

May 4

Lilesville — At 9:25 a.m. a deputy responded to Wells Street in Lilesville to serve a warrant to Mary Hardison, 72, who had missed her court date. She was served, held on a $1,000 unsecured bond, and given a new court date.

May 5

MORVEN— At 9:06 a.m. deputies responded to a Verbal Domestic in progress on McLendon Road in Morven. While in route, the arresting deputy was on the phone with the reporting party who advised the deputy that everyone was outside their residence communicating threats. Once the deputies arrived, all parties that were outside of the residence were moved to the roadway and their names were run through DCI.

Once the names were run, Donald Pender, 31, David English, and Courtney McBride had active warrants for their arrest. Proper action was advised by the deputy to all parties involved and the victim declined seeking charges. Pender was taken into custody for one count of Domestic Violence committed in the jurisdiction of Chesterfield, SC. He was held on no bond and given court dates.

WADESBORO — At 5:11 p.m. Atora Dijiana Dumas, 27, was admitted to the Anson County Jail. She was charged with one count Breaking and or Entering. She is being held on a $15,000 secured bond and given court dates.

May 7

WADESBORO — At 2:03 a.m. deputies responded to Hildreth Road in Wadesboro following a report of vandalism. Melinda Ann Hildreth, 27, was arrested without incident and charged with one count of Misdemeanor Simple Assault and one count of Misdemeanor Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of Property. She admitted to the Anson County Jail at 4:10 p.m., held on a $1,000 secured bond, and given court dates.

May 10

WADESBORO — At 1:10 a.m. Shawn Lewis Murray was admitted to the Anson County Jail. Murray was charged one count of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order. He was given no bond and court dates.

May 11

WADESBORO — At 12:15 a.m. William Earl Pickett, 50, was admitted to the Anson County Jail. He was charged with one count of Second Degree Trespassing. He is being held on a $500 secured bond and given court dates.

WADESBORO — At 9:11 a.m. Brandon Howard Greene, 25, was admitted to the Anson County Jail and charged with one count of Felony Probation Violation. Greene is being held on a $40,000 secured bond and given court dates.

Dumas
https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Dumas.jpgDumas

Greene
https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Greene.jpgGreene

Murray
https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Murray.jpgMurray

Pender, Jr.
https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Pender-Jr..jpgPender, Jr.

Pickett
https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Pickett.jpgPickett

By Charles Wood

Staff Writer

Reach Charles Wood at cwood@ansonrecord.com or at 704 994 5471