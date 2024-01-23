WADESBORO — By way of an early birthday present for Anson’s own Dr. Altheria Patton, a ceremony celebrating her life and her impact on past, present, and future generations of the county, was held on Saturday January 20 at the Kesler Chapel AME Zion Church.

Patton has been an active member of the church for over 65 years. The event marked a high honor bestowed on Dr. Patton by the City of Wadesboro, changing the name of Sikes Ave. to Dr. Altheria S. Patton Way, the street where Patton has lived for sixty years.

Family, friends, and admirers from across the county gathered at the event to surround Patton with love, gratitude, and support. Her nephew, Deacon Dennis Johnson, conducted the invocation, with her brother-in-law, Rev. Richard M. Dozier leading benediction. Rounding out a true family affair, her son Mitchell Patton led attendees in lifting their voices to sing Lift Every Voice and Sing, a song that has become widely known as The Black National Anthem and whose words were penned by NAACP leader James Weldon Johnson back in 1900. Originally a poem, the words reflect a time in our country marked by Reconstruction and Civil Rights struggles.

Patton’s daughter, Dr. Anja Patton-Evans, also made remarks to honor her mother at the event.

Members of the Wadesboro Town Council and Mayor Fred Davis were present for the official renaming. Following the ceremony, a meet and greet with Dr. Patton took place for attendees to thank the beloved educator or to wish her an early birthday. Dr. Patton will be turning 97 on January 23.