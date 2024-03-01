ANSON — Anson County School District Superintendent, Mr. Howard McLean, has announced his intention to retire at the end of the 2023-2024 school year.

His retirement becoming effective on May 31, 2024.

Superintendent McLean began his career with Anson County Schools in January 1987 as a 9th grade Health and Physical Education Teacher. During his time in Anson County Schools, he has served as Teacher, Assistant Principal, Principal, Executive Director of Teaching and Learning, and Associate Superintendent.

In July 2020, Mr. McLean was unanimously named as Superintendent of Anson County Schools. During his tenure in Anson County Schools, Mr. McLean received several honors, two of which were him being named Wachovia Principal of the Year for the 2002 and 2007 school years. Mr. McLean entered his position of Superintendent during the pandemic, and his first task as Superintendent of Anson County Schools was the safety of all students and staff. The pandemic was in full force, schools were shutting down, and leadership in this area was new to everyone.

Mr. McLean and his team worked with our local health department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for guidance. His efforts during the pandemic led him to be selected as the 2021 NC Healthy Schools Superintendent of the Year by NC Healthy Schools and NC SHAPE. His leadership and support of the whole school, whole community, and whole child model in our community was recognized by Anson County School District Staff and the North Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI), especially during his tenure in a pandemic year. His leadership during those two years will never be forgotten.

Mr. McLean has always focused on improving the lives of the students we serve, and under his strong leadership, we have seen schools grow in many areas. During the 2022-23 school year, our district testing data showed bright spots in most of our schools; however, much work is still to be done. During the January 2024 school board meeting, five of our schools were recognized by NCDPI for achieving and exceeding expected academic growth under North Carolina’s Accountability System. If the Anson County School District continues this trajectory, it will have great success. Over the years, Mr. McLean has built relationships with Commissioners and Legislators, helping ensure our district receives the funding we need.

On October 30, 2023, the Anson County School Board unanimously approved to move forward with a $41 million new middle school project. The new school will house 7th and 8th grade students when it opens with the option to build a 6th grade wing at a later time. Superintendent McLean helped to secure over $15 million of these funds to build this new facility. Citizens of Anson County should be proud of this accomplishment.

Serving the community has been a priority for Mr. McLean and he has wholeheartedly served his community exceptionally well over the years. He is a member of the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Anson County Economic Development, and Wadesboro Rotary Club. He previously served on the Anson County Partnership for Children Board of Directors.

He is also a member of numerous professional organizations, including North Carolina Association of Educators, North Carolina Association of School Administrators and the Sandhills Region Education Consortium. In serving his community, Mr. McLean has always had a heart for mission and outreach, primarily when it benefits the lives of our very own students. He has supported numerous projects, including Barn Blast, the Christmas Giving Project, United Way, Anson County Animal Shelter, Homes for Hope, and civic organization fundraisers that directly benefit students through scholarships.

“It has been an honor to serve the families, students and educators of Anson County Schools for the past 37 years. I am grateful for the opportunity to have led this district. I will always cherish the friendships and lessons learned throughout my career here in Anson County. I will always remember my mentors (Tommy Cooper, Michael Freeman, Carolyn Bennett, Norma Lassister, Dr. Jim Sims, Dr. Altheria Patton) and so many others. These are life-long friendships that will never be forgotten. It’s time to say good-bye to a place I truly love; a place “Where Greatness Grows” in Anson County,” stated McLean.

On behalf of the Anson County Board of Education, the Anson County School System and the citizens of Anson County, Chairman George Truman stated, “We want to thank Mr. McLean for his many years of outstanding service to our children. His leadership and commitment to quality education spread through the pandemic and the aftermath until most recently leading five of our schools to exemplary growth. We hope he excels in his retirement as he has repeatedly done for all of us.”