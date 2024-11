Representing Troop 1389, Christy McFalls, Cheyenne Hassell, Robin Helms, and Cynthia Hassell, braved the rainy weather to get those highly coveted cookie boxes into the eagerly waiting hands of hungry Ansonians! The Girl Scouts will be selling cookies every Saturday through February 17.

The Girl Scouts demonstrated a couple life skills learned through troop membership, customer service and money management.

