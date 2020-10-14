Guest Column | Get involved, you’ll thank yourself

I recently got an email from the blog Daily Kos, asking, “When the election is over, will you be proud of what you did to help out?”

It’s a question I raise every day, usually, as I do my martinis, with a twist: “When the election is over, will you be ashamed of what you didn’t do to help out?”

I’ve always been outraged and saddened by the powerful/powerless abuse syndrome, but despite the guilt my inactivity has often induced, I haven’t always “gotten involved.” For me, keeping the day-to-day lives of myself and my loved ones stabilized has been a full-time, all-consuming job.

But today, everyone’s day-to-day life has been destabilized by a psychopath and his caretakers, and for us not to address that fact is to put ourselves at great risk. I think especially of our children and their progeny, who’ll be living on a planet made more and more unlivable if this cabal has its way with it.

For that reason, I’m doing more than I’m accustomed to—texting, calling, registering and writing to voters; donating what I can afford; writing letters to the editor in the hope they’ll make a small difference, especially in swing-state newspapers.

And for that same reason I’m asking those of you who are outraged and saddened—and worried: “When the election is over, will you be ashamed of what you didn’t do to help out?”

If your answer is yes—or if guilt isn’t in your emotional baggage (lucky you!) but outrage and sadness are—I’m throwing down the gauntlet and inviting you to get involved, if only for an hour or two a week. There are plenty of ways. Besides Daily Kos, you can contact Vote Forward, Bend the Arc, and a slew of other organizations that can use your help. If you have a computer and/or a phone and/or a pen, you’ll be good to go.

And if you take up the challenge, you’ll have been good to yourself, your loved ones, your country, and your planet.

Tom Cherwin is a writer based in Saugerties, NY.