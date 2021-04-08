Ray Nothstine | Punching back against woke insanity

In a press conference following a “CBS 60 Minutes” report that Covid-19 vaccination distribution was influenced by campaign donations in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis says he’s “punching back” against a lying media narrative. The deceptively edited banter between Florida’s governor and CBS correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi sparked a firestorm of controversy. For good reason. DeSantis’s aggressive response provides a lesson that when it comes to woke bullying and fake narratives, sometimes you have to hit the bully back.

In the era of woke insanity, bullying by corporations, the media, and illiberal institutions are becoming a norm. One of the latest controversies involves Major League Baseball pulling the All Star Game from Atlanta over reforms to Georgia’s voting laws. The rush to judgment to accuse Georgia lawmakers of being racist or passing racist-style Jim Crow laws is comical when one examines the particulars of the bill, which increases in-person voting and provides stronger voter identification requirements.

The vast majority of Americans feel that there should be some form of voter ID for elections. The frenzied reaction by MLB and some corporations only serves to highlight the hypocrisy of their outrage as they continue to do business with countries like Cuba and China, two nations notorious for human rights abuses. Furthermore, blue states with more stringent voter ID requirements are given a pass from worked-up woke evangelists.

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, R-FL, revealed how to hit back on the insanity when he asked MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred if he was going to give up his membership at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. Rubio added that he has “no illusion” that the commissioner will cancel his membership with August National because “to do so would require a personal sacrifice, as opposed to the woke corporate virtue signaling of moving the All Star Game from Atlanta.”

The Georgia House passed legislation on April 1 to pull jet fuel tax credits from Delta Airlines for their outspoken criticism of the voting bill. It will not receive a vote in the Senate this session but lawmakers across the country need to get serious about hitting back against the weaponizing of politics for the sake of economic and cultural destruction.

Individuals, governors, and other lawmakers must get tough with this stupefied notion that people can’t disagree about nuanced differences about election integrity or legislation in general. The late British democratic socialist who wrote extensively about politics observed that “When everything is seen as relevant to politics, than politics has in fact become totalitarian.” In fact, as everything in society is tossed into the realm of political infighting and woke explosions over a disagreement, politics becomes less able to solve real issues facing society. It’s no longer constrained to its proper domain and if we conflate spiritual problems or moral problems like racism with political disagreements over legislation, we are no longer equipped to solve those deeper issues.

Unfortunately, it appears woke insanity won’t end until more Americans have the courage and gumption to speak out against the frenzied madness. The good news is the pushback is gaining steam. Don’t let up.

Ray Nothstine is opinion editor at Carolina Journal.