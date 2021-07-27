To the editor,

I am a Senior Citizen and a grandmother who was very excited to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and even more excited when my younger family members were also able to get vaccinated, including three of my four grandchildren. Unfortunately, only about 34% of Ansonians have been fully vaccinated. I understand the fear of a new vaccine and any possible side effects. I also know that the immediate and long term effects of COVID-19 are devastating and are no respecter of persons no matter their age or physical health. I am allergic to tetanus toxoid, and I am extremely fearful of contracting tetanus, or of getting a tetanus shot. I do understand vaccination fear. However, I am extremely fearful that my youngest grandchild who is not yet eligible for the vaccine, and who has some allergies that affect his breathing, could contract COVID. At the same time that we are opening up and going out, there is a very contagious new variant emerging that is more dangerous for younger people and children. As adults, we get to choose how we live and whether we get the vaccine or not. Children do not get to make this choice, and the vaccine isn’t available for them yet. I wish everyone eligible would get the vaccine so that everyone of us would be safe from COVID and we could eradicate this virus, but I know that will not happen. So I’m asking on behalf of the children: if you’re unwilling to get the vaccine for your own protection, please, please get it for the protection of our children.

Kaye Ratliff

Wadesboro NC