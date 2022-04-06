Hannah Barron

WADESBORO — There is no easy way to say it, but I have accepted a job offer to be a reporter at Mainstreet News in Georgia.

I have been missing my home and family in Athens, Georgia, so this position will bring me closer to my family and my media roots.

But I will always love Anson and miss the connections I have made at Anson Record and in Anson County. I have loved learning a little bit about everything and everyone, exploring businesses and organizations, and meeting really cool people. I have also loved the work I have done with Anson County Animal Shelter, the New Rural Project, the Ansonia Theatre, the schools, and others in the community. I have also explored social media tools in so many new ways.

I am beyond grateful for the guidance and camaraderie given to me in Anson. I have always felt accepted. I would like to especially thank my editor Gavin Stone, my publisher Tricia Johnston, my first publisher Brian Bloom, my colleague Matthew Sasser, and everyone else who has welcomed me with open arms or believed in my work.

You’re what makes this such a loving community.

This isn’t a goodbye but a see you later. Feel free to look me up if you’re ever in Georgia and please keep me updated on social media (I’ll still love to share your events even if I’m not reporting on them). It has been amazing getting to know the community, and I wish you all the best in future endeavors.

Anson, thank you for everything.

