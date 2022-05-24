On May 1st, Caleb Laney of Peachland, NC had his Court of Honor to receive his designation as an Eagle Scout in BSA.

The rank of Eagle Scout has always carried with it a special significance, not only in Scouting but also in higher education, businesses and in the military. The award is a performance-based achievement whose standards have been well-maintained since Boy Scouting began in 1912. It includes performing leadership roles within the troop as well as earning a minimum of 21 merit badges in areas including first aid, citizenship, cooking, environmental science, camping and personal life skills. It also requires that the Scout develop, organize and execute a significant community service project before his 18th birthday. Only about 5 percent of all BSA Scouts earn Eagle Scout. A 2012 Baylor University study reports that Eagle Scouts are more likely to stay physically fit, volunteer for church and civic organizations, maintain positive family relationships, be leaders in their work and community, donate money to charities, and work with neighbors to improve where they live.

Caleb is the son of Mike and Laura Laney and the grandson of Tom & Betty O’Neal of Peachland, North Carolina. He is a member of Troop 589 at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church in McFarlan, NC, where the ceremony was held. The Scoutmaster is Perry Johnson, and the Asst. Scoutmasters are Sharon Johnson, Stephen Johnson and Bruce Puette. Caleb is a Junior at Anson County Early College.

For his Eagle project, Caleb developed a beautification project at Peachland Park which included spreading new mulch in the playground areas, as well as creating a nationally certified wildlife habitat garden featuring native plants for local birds and insects like bees and butterflies. The project does not just include the physical work but all aspects of planning such as addressing the town council, raising funds and purchasing materials, recruiting volunteers and developing a final presentation for the Board of Review.

At the Court of Honor, Caleb thanked all who have helped him on his journey. “I’ve been a Scout since the first grade and I’ve learned so much,” Caleb said, adding “I really appreciate all the adult leaders and family members who have invested their time and talent with me, and the opportunities I’ve been given to experience new things along the way.”

Caleb is a member of the Order of the Arrow, which is the honor society for BSA. His high adventures have included the National Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in West Virginia and sailing to Key West from the Florida Sea Base. This summer, he will participate in a 12-day, nearly100-mile hiking trek across the Sangre de Cristo Range of the Rocky Mountains in New Mexico at Philmont Scout Ranch.

For information about how to become a BSA scout , contact Jesse Crump at 704-244-4414 or Jesse.Crump@Scouting.org.