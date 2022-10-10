WADESBORO — The world’s longest running play is coming to the Ansonia Theatre in Wadesboro.

The Mousetrap, by Agatha Christie has been running in London for 70 years and going strong. One of the reasons for its success is the brilliant script and the rich characters in this mystery.

A timeless tale of “whodunit”, Christie strands seven strangers at Monkswell Manor during a blizzard. But a police sergeant unexpectedly arrives, worried that a murderer-at-large is among the guests of the Manor. Before he can investigate, one of the guests is killed, starting an investigation into the lives and histories of everyone there.

One of them is the killer, and another one of them may be next. Will the police be able to solve the case before another “mouse” falls?

This two-Act eight-character play is part drawing room comedy and part murder mystery. Amanda Traywick and Matthew Thompson star as Mollie and Giles Ralston, the new owners of the Inn. Joining them as the guests are Ansonia newcomers Luke Cleveland as Christopher Wren and Talia Tallman as Mrs. Boyle.

The rest of the cast is rounded out with Ansonia stage veterans. Jennifer Gilmore stars as Miss Casewell, Lance Barber is Major Metcalf, Robert Graves is Mr. Paravacini and Carson Traywicks plays Detective Trotter. The show is directed by Tommy Wooten with Maggie Gibson and Joe Blocker.

The Mousetrap is a double-barreled whodunit full of twists and surprises. The show runs October 14 — 23, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. Tickets can purchased online at ansoniatheatre.com or by calling 704-694-4950