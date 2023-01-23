The first thing I wrestle with when taking issue with anyone is whether or not to name them. Sometimes, in so doing, you only add to their notoriety. And in this particular instance, that would undoubtedly be the case and is exactly the thing that the man in question most enjoys anyway.

So I will not be naming him. Quoting and/or paraphrasing, yes, but not naming. So if you feel inclined you are certainly welcome to do your own research and figure it out.

It was my daughter that first made me aware of this current thing internet influencer. She is a strong one, this daughter of mine, both of them are, really. I have taught them both to be confident and vocal all the while being distinctly feminine. I have taught them that they are never to be doormats for anyone and that God gave them a brain and expects them to use it. I have taught them that, while a husband will be expected to provide for them, they must also be fully capable of taking care of themselves with or without a man.

“Dad, have you heard of so-and-so?” she asked me a few weeks ago. And the answer was no, I had not. But after she railed on him for about ten minutes, I was intrigued enough to go and check him out. I watched a decent amount of video of the guy running his mouth, and I must say I was truly impressed; not many guys can be that stupid without really putting some serious effort into it.

Property. He literally views women as property, including all of his many girlfriends. He is a serial fornicator and says that he would not get married because there is no “tactical advantage” to it. He has talked about beating women who accuse him of cheating and advised men to date younger women who are not “overused.” He believes that he can order a woman/women to stay home.

An even more eye-opening claim is that a girlfriend’s “private parts” belong to her guy, so if she makes any money off of them (which is another matter of immorality entirely), she “owes him a cut.” And, not surprisingly, he has a filthy mouth.

What is surprising, though, is the realization that even some so-called Christian guys idolize this doofus.

As a pastor of lots of young people and a high school Bible teacher, that causes me a lot of concern. I do not want any decent guy looking to someone so trifling and contemptible as an example, nor do I want any girls settling for someone so ignoble.

So pay attention, moms and dads, boys and girls, I want to give you a quick crash course on some things you should understand.

To begin with, 1 Thessalonians 4:3 reminds us that it is God’s design that people have enough self control to maintain their virginity until marriage. Fornication is still a no-no. No guy has the right to push for it, and no girl should give herself to anyone who has not met her at an altar, said “I do,” and put a ring on her finger.

Secondly, even marriage is not a man “gaining a piece of property;” it is the union of a man and woman into one flesh, Genesis 2:24. It is both coming together to complete the picture. Yes, the man is the head of the wife, Ephesians 5:23, but never for his own benefit; always and only for hers, Ephesians 5:25. And before God ever got around to instructing the woman to submit to her husband in Ephesians 5:22, he commanded them both to submit to one another in verse twenty-one.

Thirdly, it is still wrong to have a potty-mouth, and no one who talks filthy should ever be given so much as an ounce of respect or honor. Ephesians 4:29 says, “Let no corrupt communication proceed out of your mouth.”

Fourthly, not one woman anywhere should ever have to fear a man putting his hands on her in anger. The groom in the Song of Solomon, in the midst of a spat with his bride, simply showed her his work-scarred hands, reminding her of what he had done for her, and then walked away. Little wonder, then, that she chased after him; everything he ever did to her was something tender, never abusive. Girls, if a boyfriend ever puts his hands on you in anger so much as a single time, break up with him, and never look back. Marrying an abuser never ends well.

Fifthly, young men, you are to be hard-working and successful, Proverbs 12:24, but never so you can have a jet-setting lifestyle. In the book of Ruth, Boaz was hard-working and successful, wildly wealthy, actually, and yet he was never showy. And the only time we ever see him using that great wealth was for the benefit of others.

Young men, be hard-working, humble, selfless, godly, strong, and tender. Wait for sex until marriage, then be 100% faithful to your wife. Be very active in the lives of your children; teach your boys how to be a real man, and model what your girls should look for in a man.

And girls, don’t go looking for the bad-boy party animal. Seek God’s will, and find a man who will treat you like a queen, not like a commodity.

Life is too short to dive in the stupid end.

Bo Wagner is pastor of the Cornerstone Baptist Church of Mooresboro, NC, a widely traveled evangelist, and the author of several books. His books are available on Amazon and at www.wordofhismouth.com, Pastor Wagner can be contacted by email at 2knowhim@cbc-web.org.