WADESBORO — “This show is jump out of your chair funny,” Director and Actor Tommy Wooten described the musical comedy, “Smoke on the Mountain.”

His description was right; throughout the entire show, there was never a silent audience (or congregation) member who wasn’t laughing during the show. From songs and dances, to interpretive sign language, the cast put on a hilarious performance; it was impossible not to laugh.

The musical takes place in 1938 and follows the Sanders family through their first Saturday Night Sing after five years of being out of the gospel circuit. It opens with Reverend Oglethorpe stalling for time, speaking to the audience, who is apart of the musical, serving as the congregation. It’s reinforced by the way the family runs down the aisle of the theater (or church) after their bus flipped.

They speak directly to the audience, explaining the bus turned over into a ditch as the family all moved to one side to see cucumbers from the pickle plant float down the river, before beginning their songs. Between songs, each character has a gut busting monologues, such as Burl’s (the family’s father) encounter with the beer vendor, or Vera’s (the family’s mother) June Bug metaphor.

“It’s funny,” one audience member said. “I love the sign language.”

June (one of the family’s 3 daughters) did not sing, but instead signed with her own interpretive language during the songs. Her performance was met with an uproar of laughter with every sign; her interpretive sign for Christ, which was pretending to be nailed to the cross, was especially funny.

Not only did the audience laugh and feel apart of the church through the laughter, but also through every song. Each song was met with the hands clapping and feet tapping on beat. The room was just as alive and upbeat as the actresses and actors on stage, who had incredible chemistry with one another that made them feel like a real family, making the show all that much more side splitting.

Look out for the comedic drama, “Charlotte’s Web,” with showings starting on May 5th and ending on the 14th. If it is anything like this performance, it will be a must see. Tickets can be bought on the Ansonia Theatre website.

