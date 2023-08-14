Residents of Moore County are discouraged and perplexed by the lack of information relative to the disappearance of our friend and sister, Allisha Watts.

Charlotte/Mecklenburg police have indicated that they do not know the whereabouts of James Dunmore who has been identified as a person of interest. Dunmore was found unconscious in Allisha’s car in the DMV parking lot in Polkton and taken to an Anson County hospital.

When Dunmore left the hospital in Anson County after his failed suicide attempt, did he leave on foot? Did someone pick him up? Did he take a taxi or Uber? This is vital information.

Do hospital cameras show his means of departure? Why isn’t Dunmore’s mug shot from previous domestic abuse charges plastered over all news/media outlets? Where is the concern?

Please help by contacting the Anson County Sheriff’s office at 704-694-4188 or this 24 hour tip line: 800-694-1981.

Ellie Collins

Southern Pines, NC

910-692-8289