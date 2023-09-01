Over the last decade and a half, over one million Americans have had their lives tragically cut short by the overdose crisis, leaving millions more forever changed by the loss of friends, family, and loved ones. These individuals came from many walks of life and traveled very different roads, yet they all met the same devastating, tragic fate. Our world is not the same without them.

Hardly a week goes by when I don’t encounter the pain of someone who has lost a loved one to opioids — particularly fentanyl. The pain I hear in the voices of husbands, wives, fathers, mothers, sisters, and brothers whose loved ones are not here today is hard to put into words. For those of you who have experienced this loss: our hearts, our minds, and our prayers are with you.

But, simply remembering is not enough.

To save lives and prevent others from experiencing even more tragic loss, we must act. Everyone can change the trajectory of this crisis and save lives within our community. I have outlined five key steps that you can prioritize on Overdose Awareness Day and every day.

1. Put Naloxone everywhere. Known by brand names like Narcan or the higher- dose Kloxxado, naloxone is saving more lives than anything else. It offers a crucial second chance for those poisoned by these vicious drugs. You can equip first responders and the community with naloxone and train them in its use, transforming bystanders into lifesavers.

2. Encourage medication-assisted treatment (MAT) for those struggling. This isn’t about replacing one drug with another; it’s about using FDA-approved medications to facilitate recovery. Anson County has seen firsthand how these treatments help individuals regain their lives.

3. Foster Community Collaboration. The opioid crisis isn’t a problem to be solved in isolation. We must unite local stakeholders—health departments, law enforcement, schools, faith groups, non-profits, businesses, and others—to create actionable plans. We live in a divided society, but nothing should bring us together more than saving lives.

4. Ensure Every Person in Need gets Help. The unfortunate reality is that even when people want treatment, it’s largely unavailable to them. No one should be turned away in their critical time of need due to lack of insurance, social stigma,

socioeconomic status, or any other reason. It’s a matter of life and death. No more excuses. Let’s ensure everyone who seeks help gets help.

5. Start with compassion, lead with compassion, End with Compassion. We have the power to break the chains of stigma holding back so many who struggle. Acknowledge the humanity of every person and see each soul — even at its lowest point — as precious. Compassion, compassion, compassion. Compassion never fails

Remember, change beg ins with a single step. Anson County let s take that step.

Sheriff Scott Howell

Anson County Sheriffs Office