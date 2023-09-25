Richard Hudson

As the trees in the Sandhills begin to show the first signs of fall, we are reminded that colder weather is near. Like many of you, my family faced last winter’s high energy prices and I am left wondering how they will be this year—especially as costs continue to climb.

Just like many states across the country, North Carolina is currently seeing another steep rise in the price of gas and energy. In the last month, energy prices have increased 5.6% and gas prices in North Carolina have spiked 16 cents higher per gallon than they were one year ago.

Washington Democrats’ overspending and war on American energy fueled this inflation crisis. However, House Republicans are working on policies to combat these high prices by passing bills, such as H.R. 1, the Lower Energy Costs Act. This legislation will unleash American energy production, reverse President Joe Biden’s anti-energy policies, and lower energy costs that continue to burden your family’s pocketbook.

High energy costs continue to impact you and every family, and lowering them should not be a partisan issue. However, the Democrat-controlled Senate refuses to move forward on the Lower Energy Costs Act—common sense legislation which passed the House with bipartisan support.

Against the backdrop of historic energy costs, the Biden administration continues to push a rush-to-green agenda by attempting to give power to states to force people to buy expensive electric vehicles. These mandates are impractical and unaffordable for the average family. In fact, the average price of an electric vehicle is $17,000 more than a gas-powered car and the lack of vehicle charging infrastructure—especially in rural communities—makes electric vehicles even more impractical.

You should be in the driver’s seat when it comes to choosing your car. That’s why last week, House Republicans took a stand against Far Left bureaucrats and passed H.R. 1435, the Preserving Choice in Vehicle

Purchases Act. This bill stops the EPA from banning your gas car or truck and protects you and millions of Americans from big government overreach. Instead of focusing on the car in your garage, I continue urging President Biden and my colleagues to focus on the issues that matter most.

For example, after the power substation attacks in Moore County last December, I have been laser focused on finding solutions to strengthen our power grid. Earlier this summer, I brought members of the Energy and Commerce Committee to Moore County for a field hearing on improving the security and resiliency of our nation’s energy grid.

Since that first hearing, our Committee has held multiple others to continue discussions in Washington with expert witnesses. Their testimonies and insight help us move closer to finding tangible solutions to strengthen our power grid in order to prevent future energy infrastructure attacks. These are the kinds of solutions you should expect from Washington.

Over the past eight months, House Republicans have delivered on all fronts of our “Commitment to America” and have advanced legislation that will build an economy that’s strong, a nation that’s safe, a future built upon freedom, and a government that’s accountable to you. Although we have made significant progress, there is still a lot of work to be done. As your Congressman, I will never stop working to solve problems facing our nation and am committed to fighting for your family.

Until Next Time,

Richard Hudson

Member of Congressman