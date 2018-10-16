Dreams that don’t have to come true

When I woke up that morning nearly 25 years ago, I wish I could have talked with Artemidorus, the 2nd century A.D. Stoic.

“Mr. Artemidorus, let me tell you about my dream….”

“There are two types of dreams, young man,” he would have said. “One concerns you, what you ate, or by what you would have liked to eat, symbolically speaking. Those dreams are worthless.”

“My dream showed something bad about someone else.”

“Then your dream is the other type, which predicts the future.”

“But Mr. Arti, my Sunday school teacher says we can’t tell the future from dreams.”

“No matter,” Mr. A. said. “Your dream will come true, just like the one of Joseph, the son of Jacob.”

“I’m sure you know the story,” he continued, “how the boy with the coat of many colors saw himself and his brothers binding sheaves of grain in the field, when his sheaf stood upright, and his brother’s sheaves bowed to it.”

“When he told his dream, his brothers caught on quickly” Mr. Arti continued, “and hated him for his dreams and for his coat of many colors. Then they left to harvest grain, while Joseph was allowed to stay home, until his father sent his favorite son to check on his plain-coated ones.”

“When they saw him coming, they did not take the news well,” Mr. Arti smiled. “So his brothers took him instead, by force, and threw him into a dry well to starve. When they saw a caravan coming, they drew him out and sold him as a slave into Egypt. It took 22 years for the prophecy to be fulfilled; but it did come to pass, when his brother came to him to buy grain.

“Your dream is prophetic too, but instead of using symbols, it speaks directly, it means simply what it says.”

“But I need to know….” I said.

But Mr. Arti walked away saying “Your dream will come true.”

In my dream, P.J. and I moved back to the first neighborhood where we had neighbors who love us, after having been away for 25 years. Our house looked just the way we remembered it and so did Evelyn’s, two white frames on a wooded street, Sears Roebuck two-story models from the 1920s, with generous porches, and tiny front yards, separated from each other by a concrete driveway.

Back then, Evelyn befriended us, taught P.J. how to make homemade bread, and noodles, which the natives enjoyed, if you can believe it, on mashed potatoes. She drove P.J. over to MacArthur where she grew up, where they had veal cutlet sandwiches at the grill Evelyn had loved as a girl.

She and her two kids came over as we dug up bricks from the rich black soil in the backyard to plant a garden, with okra seed sent from P.J.’s mom back home. They had never seen okra grow, nor tasted the goodness of pods cut in sections and fried with corn meal, but when harvest came, all those things changed.

We sat on our porches in the evenings and talked. One day she took us to visit her mother, whose house was on a hill on the west side of town, safe from the flooding we had on the flat plain of the Hocking River where we lived. Nannie was tiny and gray, and did not talk much, but that short little woman showed how she felt about us, when she looked up at us and smiled.

I have often wondered what made the folks in that Appalachian town so friendly. They didn’t have to be, especially to Southerners, for, the brigand who stormed through Anson County in his Civil War march, stealing our horses and burning our farms was born in a neighboring county. But none of the Shermanian ferocity remained with our new friends.

“I just love to hear you talk,” Evelyn smiled. “I love your Southern accent.”

We were enthralled by their speech too, although its nasality grated on our ears until we got used to it, and we chuckled at some of the pronunciations.

If Evelyn was showing P.J. what we called a bush, it was “boosh.” What you did with a Kroger buggy was to “poosh” it. What we might have bought at Ham White’s Market on Lower Street in Wadesboro was called a “feesh” in southeastern Ohio.

Evelyn gladly drew us into her circle. Biff and Lois on our right, who readily invited even our cat Blackie to join them on their patio. And Leah and Al on Evelyn’s left. Leah served the best slaw at the four-houses-in-a row cookouts, and Evelyn brought that homemade bread. Al helped Evelyn’s son and me cut out wood for a homemade banjo.

So in the dream, I was overjoyed to find myself near my friends again, none of us had aged, the houses still had the welcoming glow, and the cookouts were filled with good food and unfeigned friendship. But we got settled into our home without Evelyn’s coming over to welcome us back.

I saw her through her downstairs window, and waved, but she didn’t wave back. She never even came out on her porch, not even to climb into her green Oldsmobile to back out into the street, then drive to Kroger on grocery day. When the dream ended, I woke up disappointed and confused.

Perhaps the dream meant Evelyn was upset with us; we had been remiss about returning to see her, but every time we spoke on the phone she said “thanks a million” that we called. But after a few days, I decided there was nothing I could do to change the situation, so I just left the dream to languish in the back of my mind, for 13 years.

“Mom died,” Evelyn’s son said on the phone, in 2008.

“We didn’t even know she was sick,” we said. “What on earth happened?”

“She was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s around 2000,” he replied, “so we moved her to New Philadelphia so my sister could take care of her. Not long after that Mom stopped recognizing her grandchildren. And soon after that she lost all ability to speak.”

“Thanks for telling us,” we said when he finished. “We’re so sorry.”

I never told Stan about the dream, for I was deeply saddened that it had come true, and to realize that Evelyn had not acknowledged me in the dream, because she did not recognize me, and that she did not speak to me, because she was unable to speak.

Five years after she died, I read a book called “the Elijah Task.” In writing this story I looked through the book again, to find “Evelyn’s Alzheimers” penned in the right margin of page 167, just opposite these words:

“Dreams that foretell….disaster are not to be received as something inevitable. There is nothing fatalistic about Christian faith. God will hear us. He calls us to prayer so that he might have opportunity to save, rescue, or turn whatever happens to blessing. “

I so wish I could have read John Sandford’s book on the day I woke up from that bad dream. Had I done so, I would have realized that Arti the Stoic was wrong, and would have asked God to help me understand the dream, to show me what I could do to stop its fulfillment, for nearly 2,000 days would pass before her symptoms appeared. That way, I would have understood that Evelyn was not upset with me, and that although she was in danger, she was not necessarily doomed to lose her speech, and ultimately herself.

That the dream I can’t forget, did not have to come true.