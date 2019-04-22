Editorial: Responsibility two-way street on the special night for youth

Prom season, and its many variations of names, is here for high school students.

Whether it is the special dress or shoes, the handsome suit with just the right boutonniere, or perhaps even just the fun and frolic of hanging out with friends, the night is one filled with hope and preceded by anxious expectation. It is a special time in the lives of our youth, that opportunity to be out with peers who have shared and continue to experience the wonders of growing up.

Sure, there are times these youngsters feel like they know it all. Older adults, such as grandparents, have that wry smile when they see them go through the stages of believing the parents are the smartest people on earth, then a stage perhaps in high school when the parents must be the dumbest on the planet, and that college-age or beyond moment when there is the realization parents really do know a thing or two.

It’s love, in its many splendors, and the experiences of life. School of hard knocks? Well, sometimes it is, but there are ways to soften them up.

We encourage the social growth of our community’s teens, and we do with the gentle reminder — as our favorite Mayberry sheriff might say — to “act like somebody.”

Parents, use your best judgment. The last thing any of us needs is a call or knock on the door with bad news. Encourage them to enjoy this time. Wisdom can be given in a way shy of the wet blanket approach; just choose the words carefully, the ones that will resonate and last. Timing is everything, so perhaps not just before they walk out the door. Plan ahead.

Responsibility is a two-way street on nights like this. Parents have to give guidance, and the youth have to be accepting. Trust, by both, is paramount.

The equation expands as peers enter. Choosing friends wisely should always be among the first advisements from parents to children; it makes prom nights and any other day or night and its activities that much easier.

When it comes to the possibility of drinking or drugs, or any other wrong choices, both parents and youth should remember the old saying about idle hands and the devil’s workshop. Again, plan ahead.

Think outside the box for activities associated with the big night. It’ll be memorable on its own, but adding another element that keeps those being celebrated for their growth will provide an enticement to not want to stray to do anything that might cause harm.

Late-night coffee, a bite to eat, an after-party with silly karaoke – there’s any number of ways to add enhancements to prom night.

Remember, we tell you this because we love you and we care about you.

Young people, be safe and have fun!