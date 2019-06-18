Your input can make us even better

It’s the end of spring, nearly the beginning of another summer, so let’s consider this a new chapter.

Not in the usual southern North Carolina weather pattern, but in the history of your hometown newspaper.

The Anson Record has been through numerous changes over the years, not the least of which have taken place of the past several weeks. Surely more are to come — hopefully each one is an effort to keep the newspaper and its website viable strong and important in your life.

But here’s where you can be a vital part of that strength.

The Anson Record has long enjoyed the assistance from the community to give us story ideas, news tips, photos from events around the county and more. It’s something we count as a blessing.

We hope that effort on your part will not only continue, but grow.

Staff Writer Natalie Davis is a one-person newsroom for six of the week’s seven days. That can be a lot of pressure as she tries to cover everything humanly possible throughout Anson County. But this county is important to her, and she is interested in your information so it can be put in the newspaper and on the website.

We urge you to call her at 704-994-5471 during regular weekday business hours or email her at ndavis@ansonrecord.com with information about your club, neighborhood, family, business or anything else you might think is important.

Editor W. Curt Vincent is in Anson County only on Mondays, since he is also responsible for The Laurinburg Exchange — but he, too, is interested in what you want to see in The Anson Record and on its website. Whether he is in Anson County or Scotland County, he can be reached at 910-736-2688 or cvincent@laurinburgexchange.com.

All of this can be a tremendous positive for Anson County. While we will continue to include coverage of the usual meetings events and other activities, we are also opening things up to you — giving you the chance to direct what’s important to you, to us.

So when your church or your scout group or civic club or — really whatever — does something of importance or commun ity interest, take a moment to let us know. And if you can send a photo along with some information, you can rest assured that it will be included on our website and in the next possible edition of The Anson Record.

Looking ahead, that community assistance we are hoping for won’t be put to a test any greater than when school is back in session. That’s only about two months away, and athletics will begin sooner than that.

So athletics directors, coaches, players, parents and others are now being urged to help us with things like physical information, practice schedules, game schedules, competition results, photos and more. We think the student-athletes — whether they are participating in sports or groups like band, cheerleading, chess club, etc. — should get the recognition they deserve. Not only when the team wins, but any time.

So once again, we hope to be hearing from you along the way.

Your hometown community newspaper will thrive because of it.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“There is no power for change greater than a community discovering what it cares about.” (Margaret J. Wheatley)