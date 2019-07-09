We urge your participation in the process

Through Friday, July 19, candidates will file their intentions to represent our Bladen County municipalities.

It is what is called an off-year election, those that happen in odd-numbered years that include no presidential or mid-term decisions. Turnout is never expected to be high, even with voters tasked with selecting those that will represent them closest to home.

That the filing period started the day after we celebrate our independence is patriotic, for we started this country wanting representation. We are far from a perfect system, but we will put it up against any as the best on the planet.

And right down the street from us are those willing to step forward, those that will sign up and pledge to do what is best for the community.

Should they fail in some way, those who have voted can call them out. Similarly, we can sing their praises when they do well.

The Anson Record does not endorse candidates. We do endorse participation in the process.

That means we want people to vote on Election Day, Nov. 5, and we also want constructive routes to that final climax. We believe in competition, that it makes things better for the community by encouraging all participants to raise their level.

Electing our representatives is no different than sports teams getting better by going against the best, or communities improving so the next big business chooses them as a place for its development. Competition is good.

The state and federal elections usually come with candidates that have resources and name recognition. Yet, for municipal elections most of us know those choosing to run and differences in funding campaigns doesn’t tip the scales as significantly.

More candidates will bring fuller and richer debate on issues. There’s also the chance for voters to see how those candidates respond to questions.

Once in office, there is more accountability of a candidate’s position.

To be fair, many times voters are happy with incumbents. They believe those in office are doing a good job, and there’s no willingness to challenge or to cry out for others to step forward.

But we caution: that can lead to a lack of new ideas and perspectives. Translated, there may not be much change over a number of years in a given municipality. Quality of life can deteriorate, and mediocrity can set in.

With contested elections, there is a built-in challenge against leaving things as they are, and that gives the community an opportunity to grow, change and get better.

It doesn’t mean incumbents doing a good job won’t or shouldn’t win. Rather, it means a community has given itself one more chance to be better.

And isn’t that what we want — the best for our communities?

We offer our best to all who offer their service in this fall’s election.