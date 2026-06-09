I knew it, I knew you

I’m forever grateful that I have the gene that enjoys Disney movies well into adulthood. It’s kind of like how some of us like cilantro while others get a soapy taste— not all of us can have good taste, and that’s okay! What can I say, the mouse has a knack for storytelling. One of my favorite movie franchises it has ever developed is Toy Story.

Never in my life did I think I would relate to an abandoned doll— specifically, a little redheaded cowgirl doll, to be exact— yet here I am.

For a refresher, Jessie is a heartbroken doll who has been abandoned by her beloved owner, Emily. Like humans and the golden rule of growing up, life has a way of making us change and evolve. Some of those changes are noticeable in real time; others happen so organically you don’t realize a shift has occurred until you pause and reflect. For example, can you recall the very last time you ever played with your favorite stuffed animal or action figure? I can’t.

I remember watching the montage of Emily’s room in Toy Story— how it shifted from plastic horse toys to makeup. Watching this as a child, I was confused on why somebody would ever trade in toys for boring lipstick, only for me to go through something similar myself. My room used to be filled with Barbies left and right. I’m a spoiled only child, so every trip to Walmart resulted in a new Barbie added to my collection.

Just like these little plastic figures, people in real life get forgotten. Some friendships naturally fizzle out, and you don’t even notice until one day you think, “Oh… I haven’t heard from this person in months,” and then you blink and those months have turned into years. I have the memory of a fish, and I tend to make mental notes I swear I’ll revisit later—but rarely do. So I’m guilty of it too. For example, I didn’t realize I hadn’t spoken to one of my dear college friends in over a year until she popped up on my Instagram feed.

And yes, I’m one of those people who constantly says, “if they wanted to, they would make time for you,” but I also know life pulls people in different directions. All we can really hope for is that one day someone picks up the phone again—or that you reunite in some unexpected way. Sometimes the act of reaching out feels harder than it should, especially when you’re not sure if there’s still something there. I’ve reached out before and realized I was either too late or not as important to someone as I thought I was. Sometimes I got no response at all, or a cold “I hope you’re doing well” that made it clear there wasn’t much interest in rekindling what once was, kind of like what I did when I decided to get rid of my dolls.

I unfortunately cannot do that with my dolls that have made their way to donation bins or passed down to family members. They don’t have Instagram accounts I can stumble across years later. People do. In Toy Story, Jessie found a new purpose, a new child, a new room to belong to. Real life isn’t always that generous. Sometimes things don’t come back around.