Hazard lights don’t make a your car an emergency vehicle

June 18, 2019 Anson Record Letters 0

On Sunday, coming home from church, I turned off Atkinson Street, turned left onto Vance Street and I got ready to go — then a car ran the red light with his flashers on. It was not a policeman or an emergency vehicle.

My point is this: A driver thinks because he has his flashers on, he can drive like a policeman and use his car for emergencies.

I have witnessed this for years.

It’s against the law to use your hazard lights while driving.

Be careful and safe.

Jerry Campbell

Laurinburg