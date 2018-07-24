Some warnings border on being dumb

Some of you readers might not agree, but I like to think of myself as a smart guy.

One or two of you might immediately have thought “wise guy,” and that’s OK. I’ll give you a few moments to get yourselves together and join the rest of us when you are ready.

As I was saying, I like to think that I have some degree of intelligence that allows me to notice the obvious and provide a fail-safe that keeps me from doing things that might cause me harm, embarrassment or whatever else might happen. Harm and embarrassment are both pretty bad, so anything beyond harm and embarrassment might just be biblical.

This past weekend, I had decided to take a break and sit in my recliner to watch a movie. The movie I watched isn’t important, but it had Clint Eastwood in it. I like Clint Eastwood, and so does Cooper, so he hopped onto my lap and we were ready to go.

I had gotten a big jar of peanuts and a bottle of beer because that’s what you do when you are in your recliner and watching Clint Eastwood movies. They just aren’t the same with cotton candy and a Capri Sun.

I start the movie and about 10 minutes in I reach for the peanuts and start to unscrew the cap when I see something ridiculous.

It’s not something ridiculous like a macadamia or cashew that found its way into the jar. A big spring covered in felt that’s made up to look like a snake didn’t pop out.

Instead, I found a simple sentence on the side of the jar that spelled out the dumbest thing I have ever seen.

“WARNING. Product may contain peanuts.”

Well, no stuff, Sherlock. It’s a can of, well, peanuts. I certainly hope there are a couple of peanuts in there because I did not spend $7 at Walmart for a big jar of nuts and bolts.

On the other side of the label, in big yellow letters, it says “WHOLE ROASTED PEANUTS,” so I think the little polite warning on the flip side is kinda, well, dumb.

I bought the jar fully expecting it to be filled with peanuts.

I’m an adult male in my late 40s who likes peanuts. I have been eating peanuts for almost a half-century, and I know peanuts when I see them. The jar also was glass, so I could clearly see the contents.

Having seen a peanut or two, I was reasonably certain of the contents. Small, oval, divided in the middle. Unshelled, salted and ready to eat. These were definitely peanuts.

If they were something else, the Planters people have been fooling me for my entire life. This would mean that Mr. Peanut, monocle and all, is a charlatan and a liar. His picture was on the jar as well, so I figured this as further proof that the jar contained peanuts.

If there were a Mr. Brazil Nut or Mr. Walnut, I would have had my doubts.

There seems to be a dumb warning for just about anything.

Some of these warnings, like the peanut warning, are designed to alert people who have allergies. That said, I don’t know anyone with a peanut allergy who would willingly grab a big jar of something that could kill him. People who can’t eat peanuts have allergies, not a case of the stupids.

I was in the local hardware store and saw a warning on a tub of creosote. It warned folks not to use orally. Creosote can be used for many things, but I never have heard of it being used as a condiment.

We have a paint mixer in the garage that has a big label on it that says it’s not to be used for food preparation.

I’m glad the manufacturer told me that. After whipping up some eggshell glossy for the family room, I had planned to make some cookie dough.

In our kitchen is a big box of wooden matches with a warning on the side that says the contents may be flammable. I hope so. I hate lighting candles with little wooden sticks.

I guess this is something we have to get used to.

Somewhere is a person working up a lawsuit because his jar of peanuts contained actual peanuts.

I’ll be on the sidelines with a big bag of popcorn, whose label tells me it may or may not contain, well, popcorn.

Baltimore native Joe Weaver is a husband, father, pawnbroker and gun collector. From his home in New Bern, he writes on the lighter side of family life.

