Microwaves, accidents, and providence 1317

Percy Spencer always came to work with a candy bar in his pants pocket. The self-taught engineer designed radar tubes for Raytheon Corporation during World War II, and continued to do so after the conflict ended. At break time, he always walked outside the Boston plant, to break peanuts off his PayDay bar and toss them to the squirrels that played there.

Back inside the plant, he tested the magnetrons, which provide the pulses a radar system bounces off airplanes in flight, to locate the planes on a video monitor. Not only could the radar beam strike, bounce off, and return to its source from a plane many miles away— if it were not surrounded by a metal shield — it could also strike objects near the radar console itself. But to test magnetrons the metal shielding had to be removed. So, over the years a technician or two noticed the snack in his pocket heat up as he worked near one of the radar tubes. Chocolate bars were an easy target for the magnetron, which changed them from solid to goo in seconds.

Percy had never experienced the magnetron-as-quick-cooker until one day in 1945. While walking past a working magnetron, he felt a buzzing in his back pocket, and reached for his PayDay bar. He found the package warm, and opened it to find the peanuts lying loose in their layer of nougat. So he made a mental note of the event, then took an early break to provide warm peanuts to the squirrels who looked to him for snacks.

That accident might have caused Percy Spencer to become angry and frustrated, but unlike the engineers before him, he did not complain about the softened candy bar, nor did he shrug off the event as insignificant, but instead he saw the accident as a problem to be solved. He learned this approach as a child, not when his father disappeared in 1896 while Percy was 18-months-old, for he was too young to understand that his father had died, nor when his mother left him with his aunt shortly after that, for Percy was too young to understand he was being deserted. But a decade later when his uncle died the boy understood that lack of food was a problem; so at 12 years old he left school for good to solve it, working from daylight ‘til dark in a New England spool factory to help support himself and his aunt.

A few years later when a local paper mill was going to shift from water wheel to electricity he read everything he could find about electric power installation. And at age 18 he took a job as one of three electricians to install power in the mill. After the installation was complete he joined the Navy; so when the Titanic sank in 1912, he realized that every oceangoing ship would need radio telegraph systems. Percy read every book on his ship about radio communications, as he stood watch at night. Sometime later he turned his attention to radar, which became of immense value in tracking enemy aircraft in World War II.

By 1939 Percy Spencer had made himself one of the world’s most knowledgeable experts on radar tube design and became chief of the Radar division of the Raytheon Corporation, a major supplier of the devices.

In 1945, when the magnetron melted his PayDay, he came back from feeding the squirrels and began his experiment, perhaps picking up another candy bar to place near the active magnetron. The next day he brought an egg to work, placed it in a tea kettle, sat it under the magnetron tube, and as his staff members came to watch, he flipped the “on” switch. The tube heated the egg so quickly that it exploded. The next day Spencer brought a bag of unpopped corn to work, placed it under the magnetron and dry-popped it within a minute or two. He prepared enough of the world’s first microwave popcorn for his staff to have a snack. Next, he built a cabinet to force the microwaves to carom around the metal enclosure and thus cook eggs more evenly, then made notes on how long it took other food items to cook.

I am not sure why Percy did not develop his oven into a marketable device, but it seems that Raytheon gave less imaginative engineers the charge to build the device, which the company patented as the first microwave oven. If Percy had been in charge of building the device, I believe he would have targeted the average person, the one who wanted to pop popcorn, cook eggs, and melt chocolate. But having been accustomed to building large projects for military use, Raytheon built a commercial oven, which they patented in 1945. The commercial “Radarange” was unveiled in 1947, five feet 11 inches tall, weighing 750 pounds, and selling for more than $5,000. But this commercial microwave oven was not successful.

It took from 1947-1967 for a cabinet-top version with a price under $500 to come to market. A decade later, these microwave ovens began to sell; by 1986, 25 percent of American homes owned a “microwave”; by 1997 that number exceeded 90 percent. Percy’s invention was a success at last.

In 1945 Percy received the $2 — the normal fee paid for a patented device — his only compensation. But money had never been his source of reward. He loved problems. He had prepared himself to take advantage of them by reading and experiment, and absolutely reveled in the creative process. He went on to receive 300 patents, to rise to senior vice president of Raytheon, and — as an engineer who never sat foot in a college classroom —to be granted the title of Honorary Doctor of Science.

So what are we to learn from Percy Spencer? Researchers tell us that certain people are not bound by what they have been taught can not happen, but remain free to consider what indeed might happen. Percy was one of this latter group.

Writer Nancy Nercessian has observed that “conceptual innovation, like perfect orchids and flavorful grapes, emerges from lengthy, organic processes, and requires a combination of inherited and environmental conditions to bud and bloom and reach full development.” Percy was patient, prepared, and in the right place at the right time.

Concerning the Nercessian environmental condition, I wonder what caused the chain of events that proved radar can cook food. There are perhaps two views.

The purely scientific view must restrict itself to phenomena that can be observed, but risks being overly influenced by phenomena observed in the past, or shrugging it off as a coincidence. But the not-so-scientific observer might agree that novel ideas could spring from somewhere outside oneself, and ask why Percy Spencer walked past the magnetron at just the right moment to melt his PayDay bar.

William Hendrickson Murray gives the credit to “providence”: …the moment one definitely commits oneself, the providence moves too.

A whole series of events issues from the decision, raising in one’s favor all manner of unforeseen incidents, meetings and material assistance, which no man could have dreamt would have come his way.

If such is true, then a providential event occurred in Percy Spencer’s microwave lab that day in 1945, which Percy saw as a message and committed himself to observing , understanding and interpreting it, and setting in action events that harnessed that demonstrated power for human use.

I’d like to be more like Percy Spencer.