WADESBORO- Draco Wyatt Hammonds, 22, allegedly fired a .223-caliber rifle into an occupied residence located on Hildreth Mobile Home Park in Wadesboro on May 28, 2020. Hammonds also allegedly shot and killed a dog belonging to the owners of the residence during the same incident. The preliminary trial for these offenses, as well as multiple other felonies, was began on June 8 and has been continued until Aug. 17.

