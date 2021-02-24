Senior Dickens balances football, work, hobbies

WADESBORO — An Anson High School senior football standout is returning to the field after working towards perfection every single day since March 13.

Jadyn Hammond Dickens did not let the pause of the world keep him from continuing to get better at football. Since last March, Dickens and other players on the Anson football team worked out daily to better prepare for an unusual season.

Mondays are usually field work practice, Tuesdays are in the gym and Wednesdays are pool workouts. Every day includes a full body workout, no matter the location, according to Dickens.

“I’ve been working out, me and Coach Jackson’s son, everyday working out,” Dickens said. “Working, after we get done working a job, we go workout at schools, at different gyms, every day non-stop since that day. That will probably pay off with me and some of the other guys with us.”

Dickens felt lost in the never-ending cycle with no finish line of when the pandemic would be over. The dedication to keep going dropped. College scholarship offers did not seem to come his way and he was unsure of his next steps. Luckily, football got the green light to return.

But when the first offer did finally come, Dickens continued to push forward. Dickens has since received several offers, but he is still weighing out his options with the hopes of more offers to come as the season kicks off.

“(Coming back) felt like a relief,” Dickens said. “It’s like when Christmas finally comes around. It’s something I was looking forward to.”

Dickens started playing football in seventh grade. He admits that basketball was the first sport that sparked his interest, but he was too physical. His father suggested to try out for the football team.

“I didn’t like it then because it was too much conditioning,” Dickens said. “But then I just stuck with it. I felt like this is where I could get physical.”

He quickly became a strong player and was invited to an All-Star game in Myrtle Beach, S.C. during the winter of his eighth grade year. Dickens was recommended and then invited to participate in an All-American game with players his same age from around the country.

These players formed teams, practiced for a week and then competed in games.

“I was kind of nervous going,” Dickens said. “I felt like I had something to prove coming from little ol’ Anson.”

Dickens definitely proved his worth as he secured the MVP award.

His experience at the all-star games allowed him to quickly transition to the high school level as he was exposed to more speed and more competitive players.

“Coming from middle school into high school, you got to be more than average to get your name out there,” Dickens said. “It just showed me I need to work harder and play smarter to reach my goals I’m trying to get to.”

His freshman year, Dickens played as a “quarter,” which means he played for both junior varsity and varsity. Although he did not get much time playing for varsity, the experience allowed him to play at a higher level.

Dickens since has grown into a leader on the team. He plays on both sides of the ball, but his favorite position is at center.

“I’m not very sure on how we will be as a team,” Dickens said. “We have all went through things since COVID hit and it’s been hard in different ways. We all lost family members and friends.”

Even through the roller coaster year, Dickens stays focused on reaching his goal of playing college football. On top of his daily workouts and school work, he maintains a job and creates graphics for Anson schools.

Throughout the summer, Dickens worked with Coach Jackson on landscaping, moving and cleaning. Then he started working at Food Lion at the end of the summer, which is where he still works in between school, practices and graphic designing.

“I actually do all of Anson graphics,” Dickens said. “For the past year or three, I’ve been doing graphics on t-shirts and everything. For the whole school, every sport and anything they need. They just tell me and I’ll get to it. I’ll even do specific players.”

Dickens got interested in graphics from photography. He always liked taking pictures and the art of a picture. He found graphic designing went hand-in-hand with his photography interest. Next, Dickens wants to learn cartooning and video editing.

He started taking photos for the Carolina Stars, a 7-on-7 football travel organization. Dickens even traveled to Florida, Atlanta and Myrtle Beach with the team. Then in his multimedia class, he would take those photos and edit into artwork. These projects cultivated his hobby and now he hopes to major in graphic designing.

“Every visit or offer that was made, when I go to the school, I let them know that if they do jobs or internships that I’d like to work for the media team,” Dickens said. “If I can go to the school and study (graphic design), then I can actually put it to use and get money off the team I’m playing for. It could be an easy lifestyle.”

Dickens would like to work for companies in the graphics department, while still maintaining his own business, which he already started. His business, 5fiveproductions, is not an official business yet, but Dickens already started an Instagram account to post some of his work.

He’ll have to put his projects on the back burner as the Bearcats season opener is on Feb. 26 against Clinton. Even through a difficult 12 months, Dickens is ready to come out and play. He overcame giving up and he believes his better days are coming.

“The number one thing I can say I’m excited for is having one more round,” Dickens said. “One more time to play ball with some of the boys I might never see again.”

Reach Liz O’Connell at 704-994-5471 or at eoconnell@ansonrecord.com. Follow on Twitter at @TheAnsonRecord.