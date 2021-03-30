Sports Roundup: Football wins, softball bounces back

WADESBORO — The Anson High School varsity softball team bounced back with a 11-2 victory over Forest Hills on March 29 after a loss at home the week before.

The Bearcats (3-2) now move to third place in the Rocky River conference, just behind West Stanly (4-0) and Montgomery Central (3-1).

Anson had 10 hits throughout the game. Sophomore Camryn Martin dominated with two home runs and Junior Haileigh Boone contributed with a home run.

Next, Anson hosts Montgomery Central on March 31.

Girls’s soccer falls 0-3

The varsity girls’ soccer team lost on March 24 and March 29 to West Stanly and Forest Hills.

The team is showing improvements each game. The Bearcats were completing better passes during the home game against West Stanly and stayed aggressive.

Anson finally found the net during the away game on March 29 as the Bearcats scored the first two goals of the season against the Yellow Jackets.

Goalkeeper Diamond Eppolito had 20 saves against Forest Hills.

The team takes on Montgomery Central on March 30 at home.

Football stomps over CATAA

The Anson High School football team stomps over Central Academy of Technology and Arts with a 43-0 victory on March 25.

Freshman Luke Hyatt completed five of nine passes for a total of 101 passing yards.

The defense proved to be tough with a total of 43 tackles, three sacks and one interception. Junior Deondre Crowder had five solo tackles on the game.

Offense had a total of 228 yards with 127 of those rushing. Six different players each had a touchdown for the night: Darren Harrington, Kobe Teal, Ronald Capel, Deondre Crowder, Shamond Ingram and Contavious Little.