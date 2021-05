WADESBORO — Congratulations to our Bearcats football players who were named to the 2A Rocky River All-Conference Football Team.

The following players received honorable mention for the all-conference team:

• Deondre Crowder, Jr.

• Trey Davis, Sr.

• Jaydn Dickens, Sr.

• Kole Dutton, So.

• Cencere Garris, Sr.

• Darren Harrington, Sr.

• Shamond Ingram, Sr.

• Ashton Jones, Jr.

• Donte Marsh, Sr.