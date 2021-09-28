Taylor wins Week 5 of Football Pick’Em Contest thanks to tiebreaker

Week 5 of our 2021 Football Pick’Em Contest created a tight finish at the top of the leaderboards.

After tabulating this past week’s results and scores, Dewey Taylor of Gibson took first place this week.

Taylor finished with a total of 14 points, with the tiebreaker question putting him ahead of several runner-up finishers, including Kay Robbins of Carthage, Tony Butler of Hamlet, Delton Williams of Laurinburg and Doresia Williams of Laurinburg.

As the weekly winner, Taylor wins $25. Week 5’s prize is sponsored by Bobby’s Furniture in Hamlet.

About 134 entries were submitted to the Richmond County Daily Journal, Laurinburg Exchange and Anson Record for Week 5 for another record-breaking week.

The Richmond County Daily Journal, Laurinburg Exchange and Anson Record thank all participants for playing and encourage everyone and more to participate in Week 6’s picks and beyond.

The contest is open to persons of all ages. One entry per person per week. Entries may be mailed, emailed or selected online at: yourdailyjournal.com; laurinburgexchange.com and ansonrecord.com.

Weekly winners will win $25 each week! All entries will automatically be entered to win a $300 Yeti Cooler, compliments of Big K Propane.