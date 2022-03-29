AHS Athletic Stats Week of March 21 – 26:

— AHS SOFTBALL —

vs. Pine Lake Prep

W: 10-0

• Gracie Stinson 2-3

• Camryn Martin 1-2, HR

• Lauren Dutton 2-3

• Susan Harrington 1-1, 3 RBI

• Mallory Sikes 2-3, 3 RBI

• Haileigh Boone (W) 5 IP, 1 H, 11 SO

@ Forest Hills

W: 15-0

• Cierra Lear 2-2

• Camryn Martin 1-1, HR, 3 RBI

• Erin Lookabill 2-2

• Lauren Dutton 1-2

• Audrey Hyatt 3-3, 4 RBI

• Maci Sellers 1-2

• Mallory Sikes 2-3

• Cierra Lear (W) 3 IP, 0 H, 8 SO

— AHS BASEBALL —

Tuesday 3/22

• Anson 13

• Monroe 0

Highlights: Tristan Ruppe – Complete Game, 4 Hit shutout, 11 strikeouts

Friday 3/25 (Game 1 of doubleheader)

• Anson 19

• Monroe 4

Highlights: Conner Hyatt 2-3, Elijah Stewart 2-3

Friday 3/25 (Game 2 of Doubleheader)

• Anson 14

• Monroe 0

Highlights:

• Mac Brock, 2-2 (3 runs scored)

• Tristan Ruppe, 2-3

• Mason Hyatt, no-hitter, 11 Strikeouts

— AHS GOLF —

March 21 @ Forest Hills

• Came in 4th

Highlights:

• Seth Gathings and Andrew Hill with a (50)

• Huntley Bowers (53)

• Cale Melton (59)

• Conner Thurman (60)

— AHS TRACK —

March 24 @ Anson

• Girls placed 3rd

• Boys placed 6th

Highlights:

• Angelica Lugo, 1st 300 LH, 2nd 100 HJ & TJ

• Malaysia Gabriel, 1st 100-meter dash qualified for regionals

• Mya Covington, 1st HJ, 2nd LJ -qualified for regional LJ

• Janaiya Maxwell, 2nd HJ

• Dream Sturdivant, 3rd TJ

• Girls 4×100 meter relay 1st Jemia Raley, Mya Covington, Angelica Lugo & Malaysia Gabriel – qualified for regional

• Johntavius Booker 1st 100 HH, 2nd 300 LH

• Jemial Raley qualified last meet in the 100-meter dash

—————————————————————-

Anson Middle School Athletic Highlights Week of March 21-26:

— BLUE BASEBALL —

March 21

• AMS Blue Team 13

• AMS Orange Team 3

Highlights: Hunter Ratliff 4-4, Jase Martin 3-5

— ORANGE BASEBALL —

March 21

• AMS Orange Team 13

• AMS Blue Team 3

Highlights: Jared Horne 4 K’s, great double play by Jackson Stinson

March 24

• AMS Orange Team 15

• Ellerbe 3

Highlights: Jared Horne 5 ks, great double play by Jackson Stinson and Trey Ewing

Offense

• Jackson Stinson 2 runs

•Grant Thomas 3 runs

• Jared Horne 3 runs

•Nate Lear 2 runs

• Trey Ewing 1 run

• Rylan McGowan 1 run

• James Steele 2 runs

• Brayden Burr pinch-running for Roderick Campbell who picked up a walk got 1 run

• Wesley Lee picked up an RBI