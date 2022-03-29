Johnston takes over as publisher of The Anson Record ROCKINGHAM — Tricia Johnston has been at the helm of The Anson Record for the early portion of 2022 after hitting the ground running late last year.

Medicine drop collects 25 pounds of dangerous drugs The Anson County Partnership for Children collected roughly 25 pounds of medication through their medicine drop event to help get harmful substances off the streets. More than 15 community members came out to safely dispose of prescription and over the counter medication. “We are always proud of the success of this event. Lieutenant Ephraim Davis has always been willing to collaborate with the Partnership to help facilitate the event each year,” said Tracy Harrington of the Anson County Partnership for Children. “We hope that numbers in attendance continue to rise as we cautiously get back to in-person events and activities.”

Alexander H. Jones | Democrats need to get better at reading the public’s mood The last three Democratic Party presidents have misread the public’s priorities and paid a political price for their agenda setting. Bill Clinton and Barack Obama pursued healthcare reform early in their first terms – a vital policy and moral goal that nevertheless misaligned with a public hungry for economic recovery. Their successor, Joe Biden, was elected on similar grounds to his two Democratic predecessors: restoring the vitality of an economy wrecked by Republican misrule. And yet his party prioritized a “Build Back Better” agenda that, while popular in its individual parts, did not align with the more immediate needs of an American public battered by pandemic and depression.

John Hood | Feds blew it on COVID relief RALEIGH — If ever there was justification for sudden, expedited, large-scale federal expenditure, the COVID crisis was it. Americans faced a deadly pandemic. Governmental responses to it — some prudent, others panicky — had suppressed mobility, economic activity, and even basic personal freedoms to an unprecedented degree. Some federal relief was necessary.

Barry Saunders | The day 3 great women stood onstage together at a tiny N.C. school Outside of the aunt who raised me and put up with all of my devilment, I have always considered the three greatest women to walk the earth in modern American history to be Mary McLeod Bethune, Eleanor Roosevelt and Charlotte Hawkins Brown. (Study ‘em: you’ll be equally impressed.)

Rotary club hosts annual sporting clays competition WADESBORO — The Wadesboro Rotary Club held its 11th annual sporting clays competition on Saturday, March 26 at Buchanan Shoals.

Artist captures Wadesboro in paintings CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Oak Apple Gifts owner and painter Jan De La Rosa recently added his paintings of Uptown Wadesboro to Oak Apple’s collection.

Pee Dee Electric showcases new headquarters LILESVILLE — Pee Dee Electric unveiled their new Lilesville headquarters with a ribbon cutting and public tours last week.