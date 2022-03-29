AHS Athletic Stats Week of March 21 – 26:
— AHS SOFTBALL —
vs. Pine Lake Prep
W: 10-0
• Gracie Stinson 2-3
• Camryn Martin 1-2, HR
• Lauren Dutton 2-3
• Susan Harrington 1-1, 3 RBI
• Mallory Sikes 2-3, 3 RBI
• Haileigh Boone (W) 5 IP, 1 H, 11 SO
@ Forest Hills
W: 15-0
• Cierra Lear 2-2
• Camryn Martin 1-1, HR, 3 RBI
• Erin Lookabill 2-2
• Lauren Dutton 1-2
• Audrey Hyatt 3-3, 4 RBI
• Maci Sellers 1-2
• Mallory Sikes 2-3
• Cierra Lear (W) 3 IP, 0 H, 8 SO
— AHS BASEBALL —
Tuesday 3/22
• Anson 13
• Monroe 0
Highlights: Tristan Ruppe – Complete Game, 4 Hit shutout, 11 strikeouts
Friday 3/25 (Game 1 of doubleheader)
• Anson 19
• Monroe 4
Highlights: Conner Hyatt 2-3, Elijah Stewart 2-3
Friday 3/25 (Game 2 of Doubleheader)
• Anson 14
• Monroe 0
Highlights:
• Mac Brock, 2-2 (3 runs scored)
• Tristan Ruppe, 2-3
• Mason Hyatt, no-hitter, 11 Strikeouts
— AHS GOLF —
March 21 @ Forest Hills
• Came in 4th
Highlights:
• Seth Gathings and Andrew Hill with a (50)
• Huntley Bowers (53)
• Cale Melton (59)
• Conner Thurman (60)
— AHS TRACK —
March 24 @ Anson
• Girls placed 3rd
• Boys placed 6th
Highlights:
• Angelica Lugo, 1st 300 LH, 2nd 100 HJ & TJ
• Malaysia Gabriel, 1st 100-meter dash qualified for regionals
• Mya Covington, 1st HJ, 2nd LJ -qualified for regional LJ
• Janaiya Maxwell, 2nd HJ
• Dream Sturdivant, 3rd TJ
• Girls 4×100 meter relay 1st Jemia Raley, Mya Covington, Angelica Lugo & Malaysia Gabriel – qualified for regional
• Johntavius Booker 1st 100 HH, 2nd 300 LH
• Jemial Raley qualified last meet in the 100-meter dash
—————————————————————-
Anson Middle School Athletic Highlights Week of March 21-26:
— BLUE BASEBALL —
March 21
• AMS Blue Team 13
• AMS Orange Team 3
Highlights: Hunter Ratliff 4-4, Jase Martin 3-5
— ORANGE BASEBALL —
March 21
• AMS Orange Team 13
• AMS Blue Team 3
Highlights: Jared Horne 4 K’s, great double play by Jackson Stinson
March 24
• AMS Orange Team 15
• Ellerbe 3
Highlights: Jared Horne 5 ks, great double play by Jackson Stinson and Trey Ewing
Offense
• Jackson Stinson 2 runs
•Grant Thomas 3 runs
• Jared Horne 3 runs
•Nate Lear 2 runs
• Trey Ewing 1 run
• Rylan McGowan 1 run
• James Steele 2 runs
• Brayden Burr pinch-running for Roderick Campbell who picked up a walk got 1 run
• Wesley Lee picked up an RBI