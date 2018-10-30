Third place on the line Friday

Third place in the Rocky River Conference is on the line Friday night when Anson High School visits Forest Hills.

The teams are deadlocked at 1-2 in the league after the Bearcats’ 35-34 loss to league co-leader West Stanly last week. Anson is 4-5 overall and in the running for a state playoff spot, standing 34th in the latest MaxPreps 2-A list. Only one other team with just four wins is ranked higher, indicating a favorable strength of schedule.

The field of 64 teams will be decided after the regular season ends Nov. 9. Anson is at Concord Robinson that night, a game rescheduled from Sept. 14 because of Hurricane Florence.

West Stanly and Mount Pleasant meet Friday to decide the league’s champion.