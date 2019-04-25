Walmart wins regular season

By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record

Walmart Distribution Center finished the Men’s Industrial League basketball season with an 8-1 record to secure the regular season championship.

Cobb finished in second at 5-4, followed by Anson County Schools at 4-5 and Triangle Brick at 1-8.

Team of the Year went to Walmart DC, led by Corey McManus, Jaquan Bullock and Coach John Davis.

“Only losing one game this year, they were a step above the competition night after night,” said Allen Jackson of Anson County Parks & Recreation. “Walmart was a very deep team full of guys who can score the ball; on average scoring over 50 points a night.”

Jackson went on to say, “After winning the regular season championship, this will be a tough team to eliminate in the tournament as they start their quest for a championship.”

Player of the year went to Cobb’s Ryan Lisenby, who averaged 20.5 points per game.

“Linsenby has proved himself throughout the season to be one of the best players in the league,” Jackson said. “His leadership and playing style led Cobb to a 5-4 record, finishing in second place this season. He is very exciting to watch and a great teammate as well.”

