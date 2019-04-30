Anson County Schools wins tournament crown

By: The Anson Record
Anson County Schools defeated Triangle Brick 29-28 to capture the Men’s Industrial League basketball tournament championship.

The two title game participants knocked off Cobb and Walmart Distribution Center in the semifinals.

Allen Jackson, of the Recreation Department, said the score reflected how the game was a “nail-biter.”

Jeremy Chandler was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

Members of the winning team in addition to Chandler included the coach, Michael McLeod, along with Landon Allen, Vance Bennett, James Buchanon, Jeremy Chandler, Wesley Cole, Matt McLeod, Landis Shoffner and Marshall Taylor.

Cobb and Walmart Distribution Center both lost in the first round to ACS and Triangle Brick.

