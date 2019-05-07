Fishing Day pulls in big crowd

By: The Anson Record
The annual Pee Dee National Wildlife Refuge Youth Fishing Day was held April 27 at the fishing pond 3 miles south of Ansonville.

Mason Gaddy, Sarah Hunt and Eythan Monk, respectively, were winners for the biggest fish, most fish and smallest fish at Youth Fishing Day.

“The Refuge Pond was stocked with catfish and brim,” said J.D. Bricken of Pee Dee Wildlife.

Snacks and a hot dog lunch were provided by the Friends of the Pee Dee National Wildlife Refuge.

The event was held for kids 15 and under. Approximately 50 visitors attended.

The pond is open year round.

“We encourage parents to bring their kids, anytime,” Bricken said.

Adults 16 and over are required to have a North Carolina fishing licence.

