Anson native to compete in 2019 Pan Am Games

July 8, 2019 Anson Record Sports, Top Stories 0
By: W. Curt Vincent - Staff writer
-
-

BUIES CREEK — An Anson County graduate will soon be on her way to Costa Rica to compete in the 2019 Pan Am Games.

Patience Marshall, a 2018 graduate from Anson Early College, is rising sophomore at Campbell University and member of the Lady Camels’ track and field team. She recently earned a berth in the Pan Am Games in the shot put.

Marshall was an all-conference selection for both shot out and discus during her high school career.

In her most recent competitions, Marshall finished in third place on May in the shot put event at the 2019 Twilight Qualifier with a toss of 47 feet, 10.5 inches.

She then took first place in the Big South Outdoor Track and Field Championships one week later with a toss of 46 feet.

On June 21-23 in the USATF U20 Championships, Marshall earned her qualifier with a first-place toss of 52 feet, 8 inches — her personal best in competition. She also finished sixth in the discus.

Marshall will be flying out for Costa Rica on July 17.

She is the daughter of Rhonda Marshall.

W.Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or www.laurinburgexchange.com.

https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Patricia.jpg

https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Patience.jpg

W. Curt Vincent

Staff writer