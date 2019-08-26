Monroe rallies for 35-24 win over Anson in season-opener

Running back Daquon Sturdivant rushed for 176 yards and three touchdowns and Quarterback Wesley Lear passed for 110 yards and a score for the Anson Bearcats on Friday, but the visiting Redhawks from Monroe ruined the season-opener by handing Anson a heart-breaking 35-24 non-conference loss.

Monroe opened a 14-12 lead after the first quarter and neither team could put points on the board in the second quarter.

Anson scored a touchdown in the third quarter and took an 18-14 edge into the final period, but the visitors scored three times down the stretch and the Bearcats could only answer once en route to the loss.

Sturdivant was the workhorse on the ground for the Bearcats, carrying the ball 23 times for all but one of the team’s 177 yards. Lear kept the ball once and gained a yard.

Through the air, Lear completed four of his 13 passes, spreading those completions around to a trio of receivers. Tyrek Hardison hauled in a 68-yard touchdown pass from Leak, while Jalen Marshall caught two passes for 23 yards and Sturdivant caught one pass for 19 yards.

Lear also threw two interceptions.

On defense for Anson, Rasheed Burns led the Bearcats with nine tackles, while the trio of Marlon Liles, Shamond Ingram and Darren Harrington each recorded eight. Kyonta Burns added seven tackles.

Harrington turned in a pair of sacks for Anson.

On Friday, the Bearcats will host Class 4-A power Richmond Senior — a 48-2 winner over Clayton last week. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.