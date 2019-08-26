SCOREBOARD

August 26, 2019 Anson Record Sports 0

VOLLEYBALL

***

Richmond 25-25-15-25

Anson 21-23-25-19

***

Highlights: None reported

Records: Anson 0-1; Richmond 2-0.

***

***

BOYS SOCCER

***

Albemarle 8

Anson 3

***

Albemarle 2-6 — 8

Anson 1-2 — 3

***

Highlights: For Anson, Adil Hassan scored a goal and had an assist; Cameron Sellers scored a goal; Justin Ledbetter scored on a penalty kick; Sean Hersey had nine saves in goal.

Records: Anson 0-1; Albemarle 1-0.

***

***

South Stanly 6

Anson 5

***

South Stanly 3-3 — 6

Anson 1-4 — 5

***

Highlights: For Anson, Dillon Whitlock scored on a penalty kick; Justin Ledbetter scored on a penalty kick; Cameron Sellers scored two goals; Jayden Tupper scored a goal; Adil Hassan scored a goal; Adrian Coleman made 13 saves in goal.

Records: Anson 0-2; South Stanly 1-0.

*****

FOOTBALL

***

Anson 12-0-6-6 — 24

Monroe 14-0-0-21 — 35

***

Highlights: For Anson, Daquon Sturdivant rushed 23 times for 176 yards and three touchdowns; Wesley Lear was 4-for-13 for 110 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions; Darren Harrinton had two sacks.

Records: Anson 0-1; Monroe 1-0.

Next: Richmond Senior at Anson, Friday at 7:30 p.m.