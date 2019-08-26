SCOREBOARD

Nine athletes from Anson High School qualified for the 2-A state championship meet during last week’s Midwest Regional at Surry Central High School.

The championship meet is Friday at N.C. A&T in Greensboro.

The top four in each event qualified. Scoring reached eight places, with 10 for first and 1 for eighth.

From the Lady Bobcats, Jordyn Kiser, Aaliyah Gainey, Jamya Covington, Neveah Lilly and Jaliyah Wall all qualified. The boys will be represented by Jaquavius Booker, Trek Hardison, Colin Coppage and Jalen Marshall.

In the team standings, the girls finished sixth and the boys 11th. Anson also had notable performances at the regional from Kyonte Burns, Mark Presson, Kalise Pickett, Kimyada Jackson, Talia Marshall and Michal Stanback.

For the boys, the 400- and 800-meter relay teams finished second and fourth, respectively. Each team included Booker, Hardison, Coppage and Marshall.

Booker was second in the 110 hurdles.

For the girls, Kiser was second in the 300 hurdles and third in the triple jump. Wall was fourth in both the long jump and triple jump.

The 800 relay team was third, ran by Kiser, Gainey, Lilly and Covington. The 1,600 team of Pickett, Gainey, Lilly and Covington was eighth.

In the shot put, Jackson was fifth, Marshall seventh and Burns eighth.

In the Rocky River Conference championship meet on May 2, Wall was named Athlete of the Year in field events. She was first in the long jump, first in the triple jump, third in the 100 hurdles and ran a leg of the 400 relay that finished first.

Her efforts helped lead the Lady Bobcats to a runner-up finish.

Other members of that 400 team were Gainey, Pickett and Covington. The 800 relay team was second and included Covington, Lilly and Pickett.

Jackson was first in the shot put and fourth in the discus. Kiser was first in the 300 hurdles, second in the 100 hurdles and second in the triple jump.

Lilly was second in the 300 hurdles. Marshall was second in the shot put and Stanback third in the discus.

Covington was third in both the 100 and 200. Gainey was fourth in the 100 and 400.

The boys claimed third place.

Izion McCray placed was first in the long jump and third in the triple jump. Hardison was second in the triple jump and fourth in the 100.

Booker placed second in the 110 hurdles and third in the 300 hurdles. Presson was third in the shot put. Burns was third in the discus and fourth in the shot. Malcom Wilson was fourth in the 400.

The 800 relay team was third and the 400 team was fourth. The 800 team included Marshall, Hardison, Coppage and Lauderdale. The 400 team was Marshall, Hardison, Coppage and Booker.

