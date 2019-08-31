Raiders crush Bearcats in one half, 33-0

The Richmond Senior Raiders came to town Friday evening to renew its border rivalry with Anson, but the Class 4-A gridiron juggernaut from Rockingham had no trouble shoving around the Class 2-A Bearcats in the non-conference battle.

The game lasted only one half, as a melee ensued as halftime approached and resulted in a number of ejections before coaches from both teams agreeing to call the game in favor of the visitors, 33-0.

Richmond’s defense held Anson to just 100 yards in that half, 79 yards through the air by Wesley Lear along with just 7 yards rushing by Dequan Sturdivant and another 14 by Lear.

The Raiders scored twice in the first quarter, both times through the air — the first on a 39-yard touchdown pass and then a 30-yard scoring pass.

Richmond increased the lead to 21-0 early in the second stanza on a 95-yard burst that outran the Anson defense. Late in the half, the Raiders capped off the scoring with a 3-yard scoring plunge just prior to the shoving match that quickly escalated into punches being thrown.

Lear finished the game 6-for-13 through the air for 79 yards. Tyrek Hardison caught a trio of those passes for 66 yards, while Koydarius Burns had a reception for 2 yards, R.J. Jackson had a catch for 9 yards and Da’quavion Griffin had a catch for 2 yards.

On the ground, Lear tallied 14 yards on 10 carries, while Sturdivant’s 7 yards came on six carries.

On defense, Rasheed Burns led the Bearcats with five tackles, while Riley Terry and Marlon Liles each added four. Rasheed Burns and Kyonta Burns combined on one tackle for a loss.

Anson High will travel to Waxhaw on Friday for a 7:30 p.m. non-conferece game against Cuthbertson High. The Cavaliers are 2-0 this far.

Game called after first-half fight