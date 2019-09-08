SCOREBOARD

FOOTBALL
Anson 42
Cuthbertosn 13
Anson 14-7-14-7 — 42
Cuthbertson 13-0-0-0 — 13
Highlights: For Anson, Wesley Lear passed for 123 yards and three touchdowns; Daquon Sturdivant rushed for 266 yards and two touchdowns; Da’quavion Griffin had an interception; Rakeem Stanley had a fumble recovery; Daquarius Allen caused a fumble; Kyonta Burns had a blocked punt.
Records: Anson 1-2; Cuthbertson 2-1.
Next: Anson will host the annual “Battle of the Border” non-conference game versus Chesterfield, S.C., on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Sun Valley 11
Anson 0
Records: Anson 0-4; Sun Valley 2-4.
VOLLEYBALL
Anson 25-25-25
Chesterfield, SC 17-9-9
Highlights: For Anson, Revie Byars had 14 of the team’s 35 kills, five digs and two blocks; Kaeley Whitlock had nine kills and six digs; Kayla Dutton had five of the team’s 13 aces; Madison Dutton had three aces and 33 assists; Gracie Stinson had five digs.
Records: Anson 5-1; Chesterfield N/A.
Jayvee: Anson (4-1) defeated Chesterfield, 2-1.
Note: Coaches are urged to report scores and statistics by email to cvincent@laurinburgexchange.com.