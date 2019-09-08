SCOREBOARD

The Anson Bearcats and Chesterfield, Souty Carolina, Rams are gearing up for the sixth annual “Battle for the Border” on Friday, Sept. 13.

The teams will face off on the gridiron for possession of a trophy presented by non-profit hospice organizations serving the two counties, Anson Community Hospice and Hospice of Chesterfield County Foundation.

“I am very proud to be associated with anything that hospice does,” said Anson Athletic Director James Wall. “This is a great thing they are doing for our athletes.”

Wall went on to say, “Chesterfield is a class act and we are excited to continue this rivalry.”

Chesterfield Athletic Director Craig Hatcher said Chesterfield High Athletic Department and football team are excited about continuing the competition with Anson High for the Battle For The Border trophy.

“We would like to thank Hospice of Chesterfield County Foundation and Anson Community Hospice for sponsoring this event for each of our athletic departments,” Hatcher said.

Chesterfield will be looking to take possession of the trophy after falling to the Bearcats last year.

Game time is set for 7:30 p.m. at Anson High School.

“Hospice of Chesterfield County Foundation is pleased to partner with Anson Community Hospice to recognize the student-athletes at Chesterfield and Anson high schools,” said Hospice of Chesterfield County Foundation Director Cindy Beard. “We look forward to continuing this tradition in the future as a way to also raise awareness about the availability of hospice care and services in our communities.”

Anson Community Hospice Chaplain Chris Thornton said Anson Community Hospice is proud to partner with Hospice of Chesterfield County and support this great football rivalry.

“Our goal as a non-profit organization is to educate our community on the benefits of hospice services and to provide quality compassionate care to families and patients in their time of need,“ added Lisa O’Neal, outreach and volunteer coordinator.

Anson Community Hospice, a division of Richmond County Hospice, Inc. and Hospice Haven, is a non-profit “Hometown Hospice” and leader in end of life quality care in our community since 1985. Hospice of Chesterfield County Foundation is a non-profit hospice organization founded in 2019 to provide need-based grants to Chesterfield County residents receiving Hospice care.

For information contact Anson Community Hospice at 704-695-1595 or Hospice of Chesterfield County Foundation at 843-623-9155.

Anson to square off against Chesterfield on Sept. 13