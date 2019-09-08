Bearcats notch first grid win, 42-13 over Cuthbertson

WAXHAW — Wesley Lear passed for 123 yards and three touchdowns, Daquon Sturdivant rushed for 266 yards and two touchdowns, and the Anson defense stymied previously undefeated Cuthbertson on Friday for a 42-13 non-conference win.

The victory improved the Bearcats to 1-2 on the season, while the Cavaliers fell to 2-1.

Anson opened a 14-13 edge after the first quarter of play, but the next three quarters gave the Bearcats little concern as they outscored Cuthbertson 28-0 the rest of the way.

A touchdown in the second quarter gave Anson a 21-13 lead at halftime, and the Bearcats all but put the game away with two scores in the third quarter and sealed the win with a touchdown in the fourth.

Lear hit three different receivers for touchdowns in the game — Jalen Marshall, R.J. Jackson and Tyrek Hardison. Marshall had five catches for 41 yards; Jackson had four catches for 57 yards; and Hardison had two catches for 25 yards,

Sturdivant was the workhorse of the game for Anson, carrying the ball 21 times — and the Cavaliers had no answer for the Bearcats’ running back. Sturdivant averaged 12.7 yards per carry and punched the ball into the end zone twice.

On defense, the trio of Kyonta Burns, Rakeem Stanley and Ronald Capel each tallied six tackles to lead Anson. Cencere Garris had 2.5 tackles for loss and Capel had two for loss.

Da’quavion Griffin stopped a Cuthbertson drive with an interception and returned it 24 yards.

Other defensive highlights included a caused fumble by Daquarius Allen, a ball that was recovered by Rakeem Stanley, as well as a blocked punt by Kyonta Burns.

The Bearcats will host the annual “Battle of the Border” non-conference game against Chesterfield, South Carolina, on Friday at 7:30 p.m.